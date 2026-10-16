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EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.10.2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PUMA SE
Street: PUMA WAY 1
Postal code: 91074
City: Herzogenaurach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Change in Nature of Holdings

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: HSBC Holdings plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Ancat Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Oct 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 30.09 % 5.72 % 35.81 % 148007926
Previous notification 2.98 % 33.00 % 35.98 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006969603 0 44535578 0.00 % 30.09 %
Total 44535578 30.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Listed Option Single Stock 17.12.27 750000 0.51 %
Custodian - right of use unexercised 12911 0.01 %
    Total 762911 0.52 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Total Return Swap 31.12.2027 04.09.2026 - 31.12.2027 Cash 7696412 5.20 %
Equity Swap 10.02.28 Cash 5328 0 %
      Total 7701740 5.20 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
HSBC Holdings plc % % %
HSBC Asia Holdings Limited % % %
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited % % %
HSBC International Trustee (Holdings) Pte. Limited % % %
HSBC International Trustee Limited % % %
Allwealth Assets Limited % % %
Talent Trend Investment Limited % % %
Anta International Group Holdings Limited % % %
ANTA Sports Products Limited % 5.20 % 6.04 %
Ancat Sports Products Limited % % %
Ancat Sports Holding (Cayman) Limited % % %
Ancat Holdings Limited % % %
Ancat Sports Holding (HK) Limited % % %
Ancat Sports Holding (HK) 2 Limited % % %
ANCAT Holdco GmbH & Co. KG. % % %
Ancat Holding GmbH 29.06 % % 29.06 %
- % % %
HSBC Holdings plc % % %
HSBC Asia Holdings Limited % % %
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited % % %
HSBC International Trustee (Holdings) Pte. Limited % % %
HSBC International Trustee Limited % % %
Top Bright Assets Limited % % %
Shine Well (Far East) Limited % % %
Anta International Group Holdings Limited % % %
ANTA Sports Products Limited % 5.20 % 6.04 %
Ancat Sports Products Limited % % %
Ancat Sports Holding (Cayman) Limited % % %
Ancat Holdings Limited % % %
Ancat Sports Holding (HK) Limited % % %
Ancat Sports Holding (HK) 2 Limited % % %
ANCAT Holdco GmbH & Co. KG. % % %
Ancat Holding GmbH 29.06 % % 29.06 %
- % % %
HSBC Holdings plc % % %
HSBC Bank plc % % %
- % % %
HSBC Holdings plc % % %
HSBC Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
HSBC Asset Management UK Holdings Limited % % %
HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
09 Oct 2026


16.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com
LEI Code: 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2417314  16.10.2026 CET/CEST

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