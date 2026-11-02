EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
Werbung
Youmian Ding has provided us with the following information pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG on 30 October 2026:
Notification pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act
Dear Sir or Madam,
On 8 October 2026, I, Youmian Ding, notified you, pursuant to Sections 33 para. 1, 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG), that the proportion of voting rights in PUMA SE, PUMA WAY 1, 91074 Herzogenaurach, held by me indirectly through ANTA Sports Products Limited and Ancat Holding GmbH (together with me, “ANTA”), exceeded the thresholds of 3%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% and 25% on 7 October 2026, and that my indirect proportion of voting rights from shares amounts to approx. 29.90%, corresponding to 44,258,026 indirectly held voting rights, based on a total number of 148,007,926 voting rights.
Werbung
As parent company within the meaning of Section 37 para. 1 WpHG, I hereby make use of the group notification, whereby my subsidiaries are exempted from their notification obligation.
In light of the above, I hereby provide, in accordance with Section 43 para. 1 WpHG, the following additional details:
Werbung
exert influence on the appointment of members of the administrative and managing bodies of PUMA SE.
The funds used to acquire the voting rights in PUMA SE consist of ANTA’s own funds.
Youmian Ding
02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|LEI Code:
|529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2426956 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf PUMA
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf PUMA
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen