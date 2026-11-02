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EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.11.2026 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Youmian Ding has provided us with the following information pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG on 30 October 2026:

 

Notification pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act

 

Dear Sir or Madam,

On 8 October 2026, I, Youmian Ding, notified you, pursuant to Sections 33 para. 1, 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz WpHG), that the proportion of voting rights in PUMA SE, PUMA WAY 1, 91074 Herzogenaurach, held by me indirectly through ANTA Sports Products Limited and Ancat Holding GmbH (together with me, “ANTA”), exceeded the thresholds of 3%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% and 25% on 7 October 2026, and that my indirect proportion of voting rights from shares amounts to approx. 29.90%, corresponding to 44,258,026 indirectly held voting rights, based on a total number of 148,007,926 voting rights.

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As parent company within the meaning of Section 37 para. 1 WpHG, I hereby make use of the group notification, whereby my subsidiaries are exempted from their notification obligation.

In light of the above, I hereby provide, in accordance with Section 43 para. 1 WpHG, the following additional details:

  1. Objectives pursued by the acquisition:
    1. The purpose of the acquisition of voting rights in PUMA SE is to achieve financial and strategic objectives.
    2. ANTA does not intend to acquire further voting rights in PUMA SE within the next twelve months by means of acquisition or other means.
    3. ANTA intends to exert influence on the appointment of members of the supervisory body of PUMA SE. Beyond this, ANTA does not intend to
 
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exert influence on the appointment of members of the administrative and managing bodies of PUMA SE.

  1. ANTA does not intend to achieve a material change in the capital structure of PUMA SE, in particular as regards the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy.
  1. Source of the funds used for the acquisition:

The funds used to acquire the voting rights in PUMA SE consist of ANTA’s own funds.

 

 

Youmian Ding


02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com
LEI Code: 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426956  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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