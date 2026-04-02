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EQS-PVR: PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.04.26 17:29 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.04.2026 / 17:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PVA TePla AG
Street: Im Westpark 10-12
Postal code: 35435
City: Wettenberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Lazard Frères Gestion SAS
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Lazard Small Caps Euro

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.95 % 0.00 % 4.95 % 21749988
Previous notification 5.47 % 0.00 % 5.47 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007461006 319313 757400 1.47 % 3.48 %
Total 1076713 4.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Lazard Small Caps Euro is the new name for Lazard Small Caps Euro SRI (see previous notification) 

Date
09 Apr 2026


10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306700  10.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu PVA TePla AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
27.03.2026PVA TePla BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.03.2026PVA TePla BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.03.2026PVA TePla BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
23.03.2026PVA TePla KaufenSMC Research
20.03.2026PVA TePla BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.03.2026PVA TePla BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.03.2026PVA TePla BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.03.2026PVA TePla BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
23.03.2026PVA TePla KaufenSMC Research
20.03.2026PVA TePla BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.11.2025PVA TePla HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
12.11.2025PVA TePla HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
27.10.2025PVA TePla HaltenSMC Research
09.09.2025PVA TePla HaltenSMC Research
13.08.2025PVA TePla HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.01.2025PVA TePla SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
15.11.2024PVA TePla SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
27.09.2024PVA TePla SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09.09.2024PVA TePla SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09.03.2018PVA TePla VerkaufenSMC Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PVA TePla AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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