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EQS-PVR: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Correction of a release from 15/10/2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Correction of a release from 15/10/2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.10.2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Salzburger Leite 1
Postal code: 97616
City: Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MVGMIVUDQY9E20

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acting in concert with other natural persons subject to notification requirements.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Michael Burkhart
Date of birth: 17 Oct 1968

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AMR Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Oct 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 95.09 % 0.00 % 95.09 % 66,962,470
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007042301 0 63,672,666 0.00 % 95.09 %
Total 63,672,666 95.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
This notification is made in the context of the reporting person’s election to the shareholders’ committee. 

Date
16 Oct 2026


16.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale
Germany
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
LEI Code: 529900MVGMIVUDQY9E20

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2417442  16.10.2026 CET/CEST

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