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EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.05.26 13:28 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.05.2026 / 13:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Rheinmetall AG
Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1
Postal code: 40476
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.88 % 0.00 % 2.88 % 46663521
Previous notification 3.09 % 0.00 % 3.09 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007030009 0 1342609 0.00 % 2.88 %
Total 1342609 2.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
FIAM LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
FMTC Holdings LLC % % %
Fidelity Management Trust Company % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Diversifying Solutions LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Advisory Holdings LLC % % %
Strategic Advisers LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 May 2026


21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2331606  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

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08:41Rheinmetall BuyUBS AG
20.05.2026Rheinmetall OverweightBarclays Capital
14.05.2026Rheinmetall OutperformBernstein Research
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08.05.2026Rheinmetall BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:41Rheinmetall BuyUBS AG
20.05.2026Rheinmetall OverweightBarclays Capital
14.05.2026Rheinmetall OutperformBernstein Research
11.05.2026Rheinmetall BuyWarburg Research
08.05.2026Rheinmetall BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Rheinmetall NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2026Rheinmetall HoldWarburg Research
11.02.2026Rheinmetall HoldWarburg Research
24.11.2025Rheinmetall Market-PerformBernstein Research
19.11.2025Rheinmetall HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.06.2019Rheinmetall ReduceOddo BHF
25.01.2017Rheinmetall SellDeutsche Bank AG
06.11.2015Rheinmetall SellS&P Capital IQ
12.08.2015Rheinmetall SellS&P Capital IQ
01.06.2015Rheinmetall verkaufenCredit Suisse Group

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