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EQS-PVR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.06.26 14:17 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.06.2026 / 14:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Eisenhüttenstraße 99
Postal code: 38239
City: Salzgitter
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900E12Z6HXIMHFA15

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Merrill Lynch International

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.01 % 1.25 % 5.27 % 60097000
Previous notification 3.95 % 1.74 % 5.69 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006202005 0 2412063 0.00 % 4.01 %
US7958422021 0 140 0.00 % 0 %
Total 2412203 4.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 410089 0.68 %
Rights of Use Common Stock n/a n/a 18951 0.03 %
Rights of Use Depositary Receipts n/a n/a 497 0 %
Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 n/a 50000 0.08 %
    Total 479537 0.80 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 31/07/2026 - 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 271939 0.45 %
Option 10/02/2027 n/a Cash 1998 0 %
      Total 273937 0.46 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International 4.01 % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC % % %
Merrill Lynch B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jun 2026


02.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2338092  02.06.2026 CET/CEST

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DatumRatingAnalyst
19.05.2026Salzgitter HaltenDZ BANK
13.05.2026Salzgitter NeutralUBS AG
13.05.2026Salzgitter HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
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24.04.2026Salzgitter NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026Salzgitter UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.2026Salzgitter UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
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09.03.2026Salzgitter UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.02.2026Salzgitter UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

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