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EQS-PVR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.06.26 13:55 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.06.2026 / 13:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Eisenhüttenstraße 99
Postal code: 38239
City: Salzgitter
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900E12Z6HXIMHFA15

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SIH Partners, LLLP
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware , United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.55 % 4.21 % 5.76 % 60097000
Previous notification 1.10 % 0.00 % 1.10 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006202005 0 931769 0.00 % 1.55 %
Total 931769 1.55 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Options 19/06/2026-17/12/2027 Anytime 2454100 4.08 %
    Total 2454100 4.08 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Options 19/06/2026-18/12/2026 Anytime Physical 74800 0.12 %
      Total 74800 0.12 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SIH Partners, LLLP % % %
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC % % %
Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited % % %
Susquehanna International Securities Limited % % 5.07 %
- % % %
SIH Partners, LLLP % % %
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC % % %
Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited % % %
Susquehanna International Group Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Jun 2026


11.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2344380  11.06.2026 CET/CEST

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