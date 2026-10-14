EQS-PVR: SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAP SE
SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.10.2026 / 09:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|SAP SE
|Street:
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|Postal code:
|69190
|City:
|Walldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900D6BF99LW9R2E68
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Dissolution of a voting rights pool
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: 72HODA80 GmbH
City of registered office, country: St. Leon-Rot, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.51 %
|0.00 %
|0.51 %
|1228504232
|Previous notification
|5.52 %
|0.00 %
|5.52 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|6319217
|0
|0.51 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|6319217
|0.51 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|The company was controlled by Dietmar Hopp until September 2018. Its most recent notification (the company was then trading as “Dietmar Hopp Stiftung GmbH”) is therefore contained in the voting rights notification of Dietmar Hopp published on 27 April 2018.
Date
14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|
|69190 Walldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|LEI Code:
|529900D6BF99LW9R2E68
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2415260 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
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