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EQS-PVR: SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAP SE
SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.10.2026 / 09:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SAP SE
Street: Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
Postal code: 69190
City: Walldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Dissolution of a voting rights pool

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dietmar Hopp
Date of birth: 26 Apr 1940

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Dietmar Hopp Stiftung gGmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Oct 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.49 % 0.00 % 4.49 % 1228504232
Previous notification 5.04 % 0.00 % 5.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
6180001 48931804 0.50 % 3.98 %
Total 55111805 4.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Herr Dietmar Hopp % % %
-Dietmar Hopp Familienstiftung % % %
-Dietmar Hopp Stiftung gGmbH 3.67 % % %
- % % %
-Herr Dietmar Hopp % % %
-DH Besitzgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG % % %
- % % %
-Herr Dietmar Hopp % % %
-DH Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-DH-Assets GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-DHFS II Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-DHFS II Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-DH-LT-Investments GmbH % % %
- % % %
-Herr Dietmar Hopp % % %
-DH-Assets GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-DHFS II Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-DHFS II Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-DH-LT-Investments GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Oct 2026


14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com
LEI Code: 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2415258  14.10.2026 CET/CEST

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