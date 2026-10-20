EQS-PVR: SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SBO AG

SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.10.2026 / 09:38 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Overview 1. Issuer: SBO AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City: Wilmington, DE

Country: United States of America (USA) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.10.2026 Werbung 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)

% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,11 %

3,96 %

4,07 %

16 000 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,00 %

3,84 %

3,84 %

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000946652 16 921 0,11 % SUBTOTAL A 16 921 0,11 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Securities Lending Open n.a. 459 549 2,87 % SUBTOTAL B.1 459 549 2,87 % Werbung B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Swap 14/10/2036 n.a. Cash 174 658 1,09 % SUBTOTAL B.2 174 658 1,09 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1 3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2 4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,11 % 2,06 % 2,17 % 5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 0,90 % 0,90 % 6 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1 7 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 6 0,00 % 1,00 % 1,00 %

9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare: Please note that the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places. Therefore, there is a possibility of a rounding error.



Warsaw am 19.10.2026

20.10.2026 CET/CEST

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