EQS-PVR: SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SBO AG
SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.10.2026 / 10:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Overview
1. Issuer: SBO AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City: Wilmington, DE
Country: United States of America (USA)
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.10.2026
6. Total positions
|
| % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
| Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
| Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|
0,06 %
|
3,79 %
|
3,85 %
|
16 000 000
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
0,11 %
|
3,96 %
|
4,07 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000946652
|
|9 545
|
|0,06 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|9 545
|0,06 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|Open
|N/A
|438 814
|2,74 %
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|438 814
|2,74 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Swap
|14/08/2036
|N/A
|Cash
|167 843
|1,05 %
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|167 843
|1,05 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|1
|
|
|
|3
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|2
|
|
|
|4
|Goldman Sachs International
|3
|0,06 %
|2,06 %
|2,12 %
|5
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|1
|0,00 %
|0,74 %
|0,74 %
|6
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
|1
|
|
|
|7
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|6
|0,00 %
|0,99 %
|0,99 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
27.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBO AG
|
|Hauptstrasse 2
|
|2630 Ternitz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|LEI Code:
|549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2422982 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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