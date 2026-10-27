DAX 25.398 -0,1%ESt50 6.108 -0,1%MSCI World 4.901 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,65 +1,4%Nas 26.169 +0,8%Bitcoin 71.364 -0,4%Euro 1,1135 -0,4%Öl 115,6 -0,2%Gold 4.010 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-PVR: SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Schoeller-Bleckmann
29.00 EUR -0.25 EUR -0.85 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SBO AG
SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.10.2026 / 10:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Overview

1. Issuer: SBO AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City: Wilmington, DE
Country: United States of America (USA)

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.10.2026

6. Total positions

   % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)  Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
0,06 %		  
3,79 %		  
3,85 %		  
16 000 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
0,11 %		  
3,96 %		  
4,07 %		  


Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000946652   9 545   0,06 %
SUBTOTAL A 9 545 0,06 %
Werbung

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lending Open N/A 438 814 2,74 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 438 814 2,74 %

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Swap 14/08/2036 N/A Cash 167 843 1,05 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 167 843 1,05 %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Werbung

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.        
2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1      
3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2      
4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,06 % 2,06 % 2,12 %
5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 0,74 % 0,74 %
6 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1      
7 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 6 0,00 % 0,99 % 0,99 %


9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

London am  26.10.2026

 


27.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SBO AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet: http://www.sbo.at
LEI Code: 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422982  27.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Schoeller-Bleckmann Aktie News

Werbung

Schoeller-Bleckmann Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Schoeller-Bleckmann nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
24.08.12 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment add Commerzbank Corp. & Markets
25.05.12 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment halten Erste Bank AG
09.03.12 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment halten Erste Bank AG
02.03.12 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment halten Erste Bank AG
20.01.12 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment halten Erste Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.