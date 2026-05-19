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EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.05.26 21:36 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.05.2026 / 21:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 SE
Street: Invalidenstraße 65
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.17 % 5.57 % 5.74 % 73500000
Previous notification 0.95 % 10.51 % 11.45 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 122452 0.00 % 0.17 %
US81064H1059 0 138 0.00 % 0 %
Total 122590 0.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 84471 0.11 %
Rights of Use n/a n/a 320035 0.44 %
    Total 404506 0.55 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 26/05/2026 - 06/05/2030 n/a Cash 3690851 5.02 %
      Total 3690851 5.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 May 2026


20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2330998  20.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Scout24

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Scout24

DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyUBS AG
13.05.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
13.05.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyUBS AG
13.05.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
13.05.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.11.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
01.11.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
30.10.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
02.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
05.10.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
09.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
07.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG

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