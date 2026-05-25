DAX25.279 -0,4%Est506.099 -0,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,8300 +0,8%Nas26.344 +0,2%Bitcoin66.215 -0,3%Euro1,1636 ±-0,0%Öl99,13 +2,9%Gold4.523 -1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 Deutsche Bank 514000 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 D-Wave Quantum A3DSV9 Allianz 840400 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 RENK RENK73 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Angriff im Iran trotz Waffenruhe: DAX belastet -- Nordex erhält Megaauftrag -- Sivers Semiconductors, Infineon, STMicro, Ferrari, Softbank, Merck, SK hynix, Samsung, D-Wave im Fokus
Top News
Zinsen: Eine bedrohliche Entwicklung Zinsen: Eine bedrohliche Entwicklung
US-Angriff auf Iran schürt Sorgen: Entspannungsrally schon wieder vorbei - DAX von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet US-Angriff auf Iran schürt Sorgen: Entspannungsrally schon wieder vorbei - DAX von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.05.26 13:57 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Scout24
71,30 EUR -0,45 EUR -0,63%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.05.2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 SE
Street: Invalidenstraße 65
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.09 % 1.88 % 4.97 % 73500000
Previous notification 3.13 % 1.9 % 5.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 2273027 0 % 3.09 %
Total 2273027 3.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 598827 0.81 %
    Total 598827 0.81 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 04.11.2030 at any time Cash 781102 1.06 %
      Total 781102 1.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 May 2026


26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333638  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Scout24

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Scout24

DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyUBS AG
13.05.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
13.05.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyUBS AG
13.05.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
13.05.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.11.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
01.11.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
30.10.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
02.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
05.10.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
09.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
07.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Scout24 nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen