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EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.06.26 16:04 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.06.2026 / 16:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 SE
Street: Invalidenstraße 65
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notification is triggered due to the non application of the Custody Exemption available under Sect. 36 Para. 3 No. 2 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.22 % 0.46 % 3.68 % 73500000
Previous notification 2.5 % 1.87 % 4.38 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 2366580 0 % 3.22 %
Total 2366580 3.22 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 336260 0.46 %
    Total 336260 0.46 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Jun 2026


18.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2349272  18.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Scout24

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Scout24

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.06.2026Scout24 BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.06.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.06.2026Scout24 BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.06.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.11.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
01.11.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
30.10.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
02.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
05.10.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
09.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
07.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Scout24 nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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