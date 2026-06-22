EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
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Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2352094 23.06.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Scout24
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Scout24
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Nachrichten zu Scout24
Analysen zu Scout24
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|16.06.2026
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.2026
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.06.2026
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.2026
|Scout24 Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.05.2026
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|16.06.2026
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.2026
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.06.2026
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.2026
|Scout24 Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.05.2026
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|04.11.2025
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.11.2025
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.2025
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.10.2025
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.2025
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.11.2023
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|02.11.2023
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.2023
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|09.08.2023
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.2023
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Scout24 nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen