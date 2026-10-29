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EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.10.2026 / 16:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 SE
Street: Invalidenstraße 65
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FIL Limited
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Oct 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.05 % 0.00 % 3.05 % 72000000
Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 2193463 0.00 % 3.05 %
Total 2193463 3.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FIL Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited % % %
FIL Holdings (UK) Limited % % %
FIL Investments International % % %
- % % %
FIL Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited % % %
FIL Asia Holdings Pte Limited % % %
FIL Investment Management (Australia) Limited % % %
- % % %
FIL Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited % % %
FIL Asia Holdings Pte Limited % % %
FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited % % %
- % % %
FIL Limited % % %
FIL Holdings (Luxembourg) S.a r.l. % % %
FIL Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.a r.l. % % %
- % % %
FIL Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited % % %
483A Bay Street Holdings Management Limited % % %
483A Bay Street Holdings Management LLC % % %
483A Bay Street Holdings LP % % %
Fidelity Canada Holdings (UK) Limited % % %
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC % % %
- % % %
FIL Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings Limited % % %
FIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited % % %
FIL Asia Holdings Pte Limited % % %
FIL Responsible Entity (Australia) Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Oct 2026


29.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com
LEI Code: 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2424578  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Scout24 Aktie News

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Scout24 Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Scout24 nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
21.10.26 Scout24 Outperform Bernstein Research
12.10.26 Scout24 Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.10.26 Scout24 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.10.26 Scout24 Outperform Bernstein Research
01.10.26 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG

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