DAX24.292 +1,4%Est505.882 +1,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,6700 -0,1%Nas24.892 +0,9%Bitcoin65.845 +1,2%Euro1,1749 +0,1%Öl111,2 -2,6%Gold4.574 -1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Infineon 623100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins lange Wochenende -- Apple meldet starke Zahlen -- Reddit, Rivian, VW, RTL, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk im Fokus
Top News
Edelmetall-Rally vorbei? Darum sieht ein Analyst den Silberpreis zwischen 50 und 100 Dollar Edelmetall-Rally vorbei? Darum sieht ein Analyst den Silberpreis zwischen 50 und 100 Dollar
Webinar: Systematisch Trading-Chancen identifizieren - so geht es an den Märkten weiter! Webinar: Systematisch Trading-Chancen identifizieren - so geht es an den Märkten weiter!
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.05.26 13:04 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Siltronic AG
79,95 EUR 5,20 EUR 6,96%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.05.2026 / 13:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 172
Postal code: 81677
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.01 % 4.78 % 4.79 % 30000000
Previous notification 0.01 % 5.31 % 5.33 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 3735 0 % 0.01 %
Total 3735 0.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 653165 2.18 %
Right Of Use Open 518806 1.73 %
    Total 117190 3.91 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 51160 0.17 %
Swap 22.04.2036 Cash 209402 0.70 %
      Total 260562 0.87 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Apr 2026


01.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319694  01.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Siltronic AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Siltronic AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
12:21Siltronic NeutralUBS AG
30.04.2026Siltronic HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.04.2026Siltronic HaltenDZ BANK
29.04.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
29.04.2026Siltronic NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.04.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
29.04.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.03.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
12.03.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
12.02.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:21Siltronic NeutralUBS AG
30.04.2026Siltronic HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.04.2026Siltronic HaltenDZ BANK
29.04.2026Siltronic NeutralUBS AG
18.03.2026Siltronic HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.07.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG
07.05.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG
02.05.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG
26.04.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG
11.04.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Siltronic AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen