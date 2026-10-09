EQS-PVR: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA

Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



09.10.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA Street: Heidelberger Platz 3 Postal code: 14197 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UMNC43HQB3JA96

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Termination of voting pooling agreement (acting in concert)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BC Partners Holdings Limited

City of registered office, country: St. Peter Port, Guernsey

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Springer Science+Business Media Galileo Participation S.à r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 04 Oct 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 32.11 % 0.27 % 32.38 % 198888989 Previous notification 86.60 % 1.75 % 88.35 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000SPG1003 0 63864681 0.00 % 32.11 % Total 63864681 32.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total return swap n/a n/a Physical 527062 0.27 % Total 527062 0.27 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BC Partners Holdings Limited % % % BC Partners Group Holdings Limited % % % CIE Management IX Limited % % % BC Partners Galileo Holding L.P. % % % Springer Science + Business Media GP Aquisition SCA % % % Springer Science + Business Media Galileo Participation S.à r.l. 32.11 % % 32.11 % - % % % BC Partners Holdings Limited % % % BC Partners Group Holdings Limited % % % CIE Management IX Limited % % % BC Partners Galileo (1) L.P. % % % BC Partners Galileo Holding L.P. % % % Springer Science + Business Media GP Aquisition SCA % % % Springer Science + Business Media Galileo Participation S.à r.l. 32.11 % % 32.11 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The voting pooling agreement between GvH Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft XXXIII mbH and Springer Science+Business Media Galileo Participation S.à r.l. with regard to Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA which constituted an acting in concert pursuant to Sec. 34 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG has been terminated.

Date

08 Oct 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

09.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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