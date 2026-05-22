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EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.05.26 14:13 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.05.2026 / 14:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Stabilus SE
Street: Wallersheimer Weg 100
Postal code: 56070
City: Koblenz
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral returned

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.56 % 0.00 % 2.56 % 24700000
Previous notification 3.39 % 0.00 % 3.39 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000STAB1L8 0 631407 0.00 % 2.56 %
Total 631407 2.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral returned via transfer of title. 

Date
26 May 2026


26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333658  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Stabilus SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.04.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.04.2026Stabilus SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.01.2022Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.12.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.09.2021Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.01.2022Stabilus ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
18.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Stabilus SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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