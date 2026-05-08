DAX24.339 -1,3%Est505.912 -1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,05 +0,9%Nas26.247 +1,7%Bitcoin68.524 +0,1%Euro1,1785 ±0,0%Öl101,3 -2,0%Gold4.715 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Intel 855681 Allianz 840400 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 SAP 716460 Micron Technology 869020 Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Tempus AI A40EDP Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747 Commerzbank CBK100 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen auch Freitag in Rekordlaune -- Commerzbank übertrifft Erwartungen in Q1 -- Rheinmetall, Nintendo, SoftBank, AMD, Innodata, NEL im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Der "Führerschein-Fonds": Was schon 25 Euro im Monat bewirken Der "Führerschein-Fonds": Was schon 25 Euro im Monat bewirken
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.05.26 08:39 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
39,22 EUR 0,32 EUR 0,82%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.05.2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Street: Ströer Allee 1
Postal code: 50999
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MBF3N1ATE55378

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Union Investment Management GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.14 % 5.65 % 7.79 % 55,848,313
Previous notification 2.61 % 2.75 % 5.36 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007493991 0 1,193,838 0.00 % 2.14 %
Total 1,193,838 2.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
call option between 07.05. and 18.09.2026 1,500,000 2.69 %
call option between 07.05. and 19.06.2026 600,000 1.07 %
securities lending 556,668 1.00 %
    Total 2,656,668 4.76 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
put option between 07.05. and 19.06.2026 500,000 0.90 %
      Total 500,000 0.90 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 May 2026


10.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2324510  10.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

DatumRatingAnalyst
22.04.2026Ströer SECo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
21.04.2026Ströer SECo BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.04.2026Ströer SECo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.04.2026Ströer SECo OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.2026Ströer SECo OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.04.2026Ströer SECo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
21.04.2026Ströer SECo BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.04.2026Ströer SECo OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.2026Ströer SECo OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.2026Ströer SECo OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.04.2026Ströer SECo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Ströer SECo Market-PerformBernstein Research
06.03.2026Ströer SECo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.03.2026Ströer SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.03.2026Ströer SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
10.11.2023Ströer SECo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.11.2023Ströer SECo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2023Ströer SECo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.08.2023Ströer SECo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.07.2023Ströer SECo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ströer SE & Co. KGaA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen