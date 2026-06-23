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EQS-PVR: STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STRATEC SE
STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.07.2026 / 17:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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On July 13, 2026, we received the following notification from Morgan Stanley:

Referring to the voting rights notification dated 13/07/2026 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in STRATEC SE on 07/07/2026, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):

1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in STRATEC SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.

2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in STRATEC SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.

3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of STRATEC SE.

4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of STRATEC SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in STRATEC SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.

15.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com
LEI Code: 529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2365544  15.07.2026 CET/CEST

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