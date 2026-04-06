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EQS-PVR: SUSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.04.26 18:00 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSS MicroTec SE
SUSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SUSS MicroTec SE
Street: Schleissheimer Strasse 90
Postal code: 85748
City: Garching
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Columbia Threadneedle (Lux) I
City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 March 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.93 % 0.00 % 2.93 % 19,115,538
Previous notification 3.14 % 0.00 % 3.14 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0235 559,569 0 2.93 % 0.00 %
Total 559,569 2.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Apr 2026


08.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SUSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2305090  08.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

DatumRatingAnalyst
08:46SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
31.03.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) VerkaufenDZ BANK
31.03.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyWarburg Research
31.03.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:46SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
31.03.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyWarburg Research
31.03.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
31.03.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.10.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) NeutralUBS AG
27.10.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
13.10.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.03.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) VerkaufenDZ BANK
28.10.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) VerkaufenDZ BANK
08.05.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) SellUBS AG
21.01.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) SellUBS AG
17.01.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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