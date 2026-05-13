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EQS-PVR: SUSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.05.26 18:00 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSS MicroTec SE
SUSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.05.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SUSS MicroTec SE
Street: Schleissheimer Strasse 90
Postal code: 85748
City: Garching
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V
City of registered office, country: Amsterdam, Netherlands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Kempen Oranje Participaties N.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 % 19,115,538
Previous notification 9.89 % 0 % 9.89 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0235 0 954,281 0.00 % 4.99217 %
Total 954,281 4.99217 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 May 2026


15.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SUSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2328184  15.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyUBS AG
11.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HaltenDZ BANK
08.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyWarburg Research
07.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.04.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HaltenDZ BANK
08.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldWarburg Research
30.10.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.03.2026SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) VerkaufenDZ BANK
28.10.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) VerkaufenDZ BANK
08.05.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) SellUBS AG
21.01.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) SellUBS AG
17.01.2025SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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