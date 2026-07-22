EQS-PVR: SUSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSS MicroTec SE
Werbung
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|LEI Code:
|529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2370574 23.07.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf SUSS MicroTec
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf SUSS MicroTec
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle SUSS MicroTec Aktie News
SUSS MicroTec Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SUSS MicroTec nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|22.06.26
|SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.06.26
|SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.06.26
|SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Buy
|UBS AG