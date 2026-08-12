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EQS-PVR: SUSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSS MicroTec SE
SUSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.08.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SUSS MicroTec SE
Street: Schleissheimer Strasse 90
Postal code: 85748
City: Garching
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Aug 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.95 % 0.05 % 3.00101938015 % 19,115,538
Previous notification 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0235 0 564,661 0.00 % 2.95 %
Total 564,661 2.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Option 18.09.26 / 18.12.26 / 19.03.20 Physical 9,000 0.05 %
      Total 9,000 0.05 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung % % %
-Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A. % % %
-Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung % % %
-Universal-Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Aug 2026


14.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SUSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com
LEI Code: 529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2383356  14.08.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle SUSS MicroTec Aktie News

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SUSS MicroTec Analysen

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07.08.26 SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Verkaufen DZ BANK
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