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EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.04.26 19:08 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Symrise AG
Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.04.2026 / 19:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Symrise AG
Street: Mühlenfeldstraße 1
Postal code: 37603
City: Holzminden
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900D82I6R9601CF26

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.31 % 5.16 % 5.48 % 139772054
Previous notification 1.31 % 4.49 % 5.81 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000SYM9999 0 224303 0 % 0.16 %
US87155N1090 0 215697 0 % 0.15 %
Total 440000 0.31 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1728098 1.24 %
Right Of Use Open 3605683 2.58 %
    Total 5333781 3.82 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 22.04.2036 Cash 1770768 1.27 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 55747 0.04 %
Put Option 19.06.2026 Physical 55000 0.04 %
      Total 1881515 1.35 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Date
29 Apr 2026


29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2318340  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Symrise AG

DatumMeistgelesen

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17:06Symrise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13:01Symrise BuyUBS AG
12:56Symrise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12:16Symrise HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
10:26Symrise BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
13:01Symrise BuyUBS AG
10:26Symrise BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.04.2026Symrise BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.03.2026Symrise OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.03.2026Symrise BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
17:06Symrise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12:56Symrise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12:16Symrise HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.2026Symrise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.04.2026Symrise HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.03.2026Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
02.02.2026Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
13.01.2026Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
11.11.2025Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
28.10.2025Symrise UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Symrise AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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