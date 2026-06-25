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EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.06.26 15:05 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.06.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TAG Immobilien AG
Street: Steckelhörn 5
Postal code: 20457
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900TAE68USJNXLR59

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FRANCE SA
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.003280015998 % 0.00 % 3.003280015998 % 190328340
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008303504 1974830 3741263 1.04 % 1.97 %
Total 5716093 3.003280015998 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Jun 2026


29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.tag-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2356172  29.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu TAG Immobilien AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
24.06.2026TAG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.2026TAG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026TAG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2026TAG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
12.05.2026TAG Immobilien OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.06.2026TAG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.2026TAG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026TAG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2026TAG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
12.05.2026TAG Immobilien OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.03.2026TAG Immobilien Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.09.2025TAG Immobilien Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.08.2025TAG Immobilien HoldWarburg Research
17.06.2025TAG Immobilien HoldWarburg Research
19.05.2025TAG Immobilien HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.03.2024TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank
14.11.2023TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank
14.11.2023TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank
21.09.2023TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank
12.09.2023TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TAG Immobilien AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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