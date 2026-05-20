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EQS-PVR: TAKKT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.26 12:28 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.2026 / 12:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TAKKT AG
Street: Presselstr. 12
Postal code: 70191
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Willmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.25 % 0.00 % 6.25 % 65,610,331
Previous notification 7.96 % 0.00 % 7.96 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007446007 0 4,100,153 0.00 % 6.25 %
Total 4,100,153 6.25 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 3.38 % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
FIAM LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
FMTC Holdings LLC % % %
Fidelity Management Trust Company % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
3% threshold crossed downwards through Common Stock by FIAM Holdings LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC 

Date
22 May 2026


22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2332346  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu TAKKT AG

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13.02.2025TAKKT HoldWarburg Research
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DatumRatingAnalyst
29.03.2023TAKKT BuyWarburg Research
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28.04.2022TAKKT BuyWarburg Research
04.04.2022TAKKT BuyWarburg Research
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DatumRatingAnalyst
13.02.2025TAKKT HoldWarburg Research
28.10.2024TAKKT HoldWarburg Research
22.07.2024TAKKT HoldWarburg Research
02.04.2024TAKKT HoldWarburg Research
15.02.2024TAKKT HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.07.2022TAKKT SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
25.10.2019TAKKT SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.10.2019TAKKT SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.07.2019TAKKT SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
22.07.2008TAKKT DowngradeMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

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