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EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.04.26 08:31 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.04.2026 / 08:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: thyssenkrupp AG
Street: thyssenkrupp Allee 1
Postal code: 45143
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UDG16DOYUPR330

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.05 % 5.54 % 5.59 % 622531741
Previous notification 0.36 % 4.82 % 5.18 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007500001 0 37159 0.00 % 0.01 %
US88629Q2075 0 293386 0.00 % 0.05 %
Total 330545 0.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 2175406 0.35 %
Rights of Use n/a n/a 1239926 0.20 %
Physical Call Options 19/06/2026 - 18/12/2026 n/a 1500000 0.24 %
Physical Option 16/06/2027 n/a 4726 0 %
    Total 4920058 0.79 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 18/09/2026 n/a Physical 800000 0.13 %
Call Options 19/06/2026 - 18/09/2026 n/a Cash 108807 0.02 %
Options 29/06/2026 - 28/06/2038 n/a Cash 896126 0.14 %
Swaps 11/05/2026 - 28/02/2028 n/a Cash 27761445 4.46 %
      Total 29566378 4.75 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC % % %
Merrill Lynch B.V. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Apr 2026


16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service

2309444  16.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG

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DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.03.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
09.03.2026thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.02.2026thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.02.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.03.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.02.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.02.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.02.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
09.03.2026thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.02.2026thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.02.2026thyssenkrupp HaltenDZ BANK
12.02.2026thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.02.2026thyssenkrupp HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.02.2026thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.02.2026thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital
19.01.2026thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.12.2025thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital
14.08.2025thyssenkrupp VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für thyssenkrupp AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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