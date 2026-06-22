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EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.26 15:37 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.2026 / 15:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: thyssenkrupp AG
Street: thyssenkrupp Allee 1
Postal code: 45143
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UDG16DOYUPR330

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.28 % 4.94 % 5.22 % 622531741
Previous notification 0.15 % 5.03 % 5.18 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007500001 0 1738343 0 % 0.28 %
US88629Q2075 0 19 0 % 0.000003 %
Total 1738362 0.28 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 8740511 1.40 %
Right Of Use Open 1937533 0.31 %
Call Option 18.06.2027 2628600 0.42 %
Call Warrant 17.12.2027 169822 0.03 %
    Total 13476466 2.16 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 03.07.2031 Cash 512 0.00008 %
Put Option 15.12.2028 Physical 2210500 0.36 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 2592236 0.42 %
Swap 29.05.2036 Cash 12454001 2.0005 %
      Total 17257250 2.77 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Jun 2026


24.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service

2353236  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
17.06.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
17.06.2026thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.05.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.05.2026thyssenkrupp BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026thyssenkrupp HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.06.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
18.05.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.05.2026thyssenkrupp BuyDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2026thyssenkrupp BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.2026thyssenkrupp BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.06.2026thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.2026thyssenkrupp HaltenDZ BANK
13.05.2026thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.2026thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.04.2026thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital
17.04.2026thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital
23.02.2026thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.02.2026thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital
19.01.2026thyssenkrupp UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für thyssenkrupp AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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