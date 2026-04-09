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EQS-PVR: United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.04.26 12:08 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.04.2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: United Internet AG
Street: Elgendorfer Straße 57
Postal code: 56410
City: Montabaur
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Helikon Long Short Equity Fund ICAV
City of registered office, country: Dublin, Ireland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.98 % 0.57 % 3.55 % 192000000
Previous notification 3.03 % 0.67 % 3.70 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005089031 0 5732849 0.00 % 2.98 %
Total 5732849 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
cash-settled equity swap 12/11/2030 12/11/2030 Cash 776560 0.40 %
cash-settled equity swap 12/11/2030 12/11/2030 Cash 323604 0.17 %
      Total 1100164 0.57 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund ICAV % % %
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Apr 2026


13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307140  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu United Internet AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu United Internet AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
07.04.2026United Internet Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.03.2026United Internet KaufenDZ BANK
25.03.2026United Internet BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.03.2026United Internet BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.03.2026United Internet BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.03.2026United Internet KaufenDZ BANK
25.03.2026United Internet BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.03.2026United Internet BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.03.2026United Internet BuyUBS AG
19.03.2026United Internet BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.04.2026United Internet Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.03.2026United Internet Equal WeightBarclays Capital
17.03.2026United Internet Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13.03.2026United Internet Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.11.2025United Internet Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.07.2023United Internet HoldHSBC
17.07.2019United Internet UnderperformMacquarie Research
04.12.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.
09.09.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.
20.08.2015United Internet ReduceKepler Cheuvreux

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für United Internet AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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