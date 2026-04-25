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EQS-PVR: VINCORION SE: Notification pursuant to Section 43 German Securities Trading Act

29.04.26 18:42 Uhr
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Vincorion
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vincorion SE
VINCORION SE: Notification pursuant to Section 43 German Securities Trading Act

29.04.2026 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STAR Capital Partnership LLP, London, United Kingdom (“STAR”) made reference to its voting rights notification stating that it held, indirectly through the following subsidiaries
  • STAR USR Limited and STAR III Limited;
  • STAR III General Partner LLP;
  • STAR Strategic Assets III LP; and
  • STAR Holdings S.à r.l.
a total of 47.53% of the shares with voting rights in VINCORION SE (the “Company”), corresponding to 23,763,000 voting rights out of a total of 50,000,000 voting rights on March 19, 2026.

STAR notified us pursuant to section 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WertpapierhandelsgesetzWpHG) in conjunction with section 37 WpHG as follows:
 
  1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights
    1. STAR was already a majority investor before the listing of the Company’s shares on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. STAR supports the Company in its current business strategy.
    1. STAR does currently not intend to acquire further voting rights directly or indirectly within the next twelve months by purchase or otherwise.
    1. Apart from exercising its voting rights in connection with the election of supervisory board members at the Company’s future general meetings in the ordinary course of business, STAR does currently not intend to exert any further influence on the composition of the Company’s management board or supervisory board.
    1. There are no intentions to effect a significant change in the capital structure of the Company, particularly regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
 
  1. Origin of the funds used for the acquisition
STAR acquired all of its shares by contributing its equity holdings in VINCORION Holding GmbH in exchange for its shares in the Company.
 

29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VINCORION SE
Feldstraße 155
22880 Wedel
Germany
Internet: https://vincorion.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2318310  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

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10:21Vincorion OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
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10:21Vincorion OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:16Vincorion BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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