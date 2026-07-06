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EQS-PVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.07.2026 / 16:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Street: Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
Postal code: WA 6000
City: Perth
Australia
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: STATE STREET CORPORATION
City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % 478,660,737
Previous notification 2.90 % 0.00 % 2.90 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
AU0000066086 0 14,415,933 0.00 % 3.01 %
Total 14,415,933 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
STATE STREET CORPORATION % % %
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY % % %
- % % %
STATE STREET CORPORATION % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED % % %
- % % %
STATE STREET CORPORATION % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % %
SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT % % %
- % % %
STATE STREET CORPORATION % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS SWITZERLAND HOLDINGS GMBH % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED % % %
- % % %
STATE STREET CORPORATION % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS SWITZERLAND HOLDINGS GMBH % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Jul 2026


07.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2361928  07.07.2026 CET/CEST

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