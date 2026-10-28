EQS-PVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.10.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited Street: Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street Postal code: WA 6000 City: Perth

Australia Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 Oct 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 7.49 % 0.22 % 7.71 % 478,660,737 Previous notification 5.82 % 0.21 % 6.03 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) AU0000066086 0 35,839,868 0.00 % 7.49 % Total 35,839,868 7.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % SWAP 23.12.2026-02.06.2028 Cash 1,067,614 0.22 % Total 1,067,614 0.22 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Citigroup Inc. % % % Citicorp LLC % % % Citibank, N.A. % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Inc. % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Limited 5.04 % % 5.21 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

This notification is triggered by the crossing of the 5% threshold for both the total voting rights attached to shares and the voting rights attributed Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML). Citigroup Inc. remains within the 5% to 10% range and has not crossed a new notification threshold.

Date

27 Oct 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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