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EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.11.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Zurich, Switzerland ,  10.11.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention
to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

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1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: UBS Group AG
City: Zurich
Country: Switzerland

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 6.11.2026

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6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights
attached to
shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights
through
financial/other
instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)		  
 
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of
voting rights of
issuer
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
was crossed / reached		  
1,05 %		  
2,79 %		  
3,83 %		  
109 497 697
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)		  
0,55 %		  
3,65 %		  
4,20 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   1 144 893   1,05 %
SUBTOTAL A 1 144 893 1,05 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Right of use over
shares		 n/a At any time 49 477 0,05 %
Right to Recall of
Lent shares		 n/a At any time 2 624 569 2,40 %
ADR(US9676621074) n/a At any time 13 0,00 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 2 674 059 2,44 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration
Date		 Exercise
Period		 Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting
rights
Swaps on Baskets 30/08/2028 n/a Cash 378 272 0,35 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 378 272 0,35 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or
legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an
interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly
controlled by No.		 Shares held
directly (%)		 Financial/other
instruments
held  directly (%)		 Total of both
(%)
1 UBS Group AG        
2 UBS AG 1      
3 UBS Switzerland
AG		 2      
4 UBS Asset
Management AG		 2      
5 UBS Asset
Management
Switzerland AG		 4      
6 UBS Fund
Management
(Switzerland) AG		 5      
7 UBS Americas
Holding LLC		 2      
8 UBS Americas
Inc.		 7      
9 UBS Asset
Management
(Americas) LLC		 8      
10 UBS Asset
Management
(Europe) S.A.		 4      
11 UBS Asset
Management
(Singapore) Ltd		 4      
12 UBS Securities
LLC		 8      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

 

 Zurich, Switzerland  am  10.11.2026

 


10.11.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
LEI Code: 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431810  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.