EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.11.2026 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 11.11.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention
to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Erste Asset Management GmbH
City: Wien
Country: Österreich
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.11.2026
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights
attached to
shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights
through
financial/other
instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of
voting rights of
issuer
|Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
was crossed / reached
|
3,82 %
|
0,00 %
|
3,82 %
|
109 497 697
|Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
|
4,22 %
|
0,00 %
|
4,22 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000831706
|
|4 179 532
|
|3,82 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|4 179 532
|3,82 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration
Date
|Exercise
Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|
|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or
legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an
interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Die gemeldeten Stimmrechtsanteile der Erste Asset Management GmbH werden nicht
direkt, sondern von den Investmentfonds gehalten, die von der Verwaltungsgesellschaft
(einschließlich ihrer Zweigniederlassungen in Tschechien und Slowakei) verwaltet
werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen der Verwaltungsgesellschaft an der
Wienerberger AG.
Wien am 11.11.2026
11.11.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|
|1100 Wien
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|LEI Code:
|529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2433086 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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