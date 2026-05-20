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EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.26 12:53 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.2026 / 12:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Zalando SE
Street: Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
Postal code: 10243
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.12 % 3.70 % 4.82 % 264193956
Previous notification 1.27 % 3.84 % 5.12 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US98887L1052 0 327709 0 % 0.12 %
DE000ZAL1111 0 2632271 0 % 0.99 %
Total 2959980 1.12 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2004395 0.76 %
Right Of Use Open 130884 0.05 %
Call Option 18.12.2026 100 0.00004 %
    Total 2135379 0.81 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 339766 0.13 %
Swap 25.02.2041 Cash 7305979 2.77 %
      Total 7645744 2.89 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 May 2026


22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2331738  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Zalando

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zalando

DatumRatingAnalyst
18.05.2026Zalando OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.05.2026Zalando NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026Zalando OutperformRBC Capital Markets
07.05.2026Zalando BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026Zalando BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.05.2026Zalando OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.05.2026Zalando OutperformRBC Capital Markets
07.05.2026Zalando BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026Zalando BuyUBS AG
07.05.2026Zalando BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026Zalando NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.2026Zalando NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2026Zalando NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.2026Zalando Market-PerformBernstein Research
17.04.2026Zalando NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.01.2026Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research
06.01.2026Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research
12.12.2025Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research
19.06.2025Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research
03.02.2025Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zalando nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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