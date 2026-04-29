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EQS-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.05.26 07:58 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE
ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.05.2026 / 07:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ZEAL Network SE
Street: Straßenbahnring 11
Postal code: 20251
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 14.77 % 2.45 % 17.22 % 21681785
Previous notification 15.01 % 1.78 % 16.79 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ZEAL241 0 3202894 0 % 14.77 %
Total 3202894 14.77 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 04.11.2030 at any time Cash 531473 2.45 %
      Total 531473 2.45 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 14.77 % % 14.77 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 May 2026


06.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2322058  06.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ZEAL Network SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu ZEAL Network SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
22.03.2024ZEAL Network SE BuyWarburg Research
20.03.2024ZEAL Network SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.11.2023ZEAL Network SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.11.2023ZEAL Network SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.08.2023ZEAL Network SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.03.2024ZEAL Network SE BuyWarburg Research
20.03.2024ZEAL Network SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.11.2023ZEAL Network SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.11.2023ZEAL Network SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.08.2023ZEAL Network SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2017ZEAL Network SE HoldWarburg Research
02.05.2017ZEAL Network SE HoldWarburg Research
27.04.2017ZEAL Network SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.03.2017ZEAL Network SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.02.2017ZEAL Network SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
10.03.2017ZEAL Network SE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
01.02.2017ZEAL Network SE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
03.08.2006Tipp24 ausgestopptDer Aktionär
23.06.2006Tipp24 underweightMorgan Stanley
31.03.2006Tipp24 underweightMorgan Stanley

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