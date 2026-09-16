EQS-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE

ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.09.2026 / 14:47 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On 16 September 2026, we received the following notification from Mr Oliver Jaster:

As part of a group voting rights notification (Section 37 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)) from Mr Oliver Jaster dated 2 September 2026, it was disclosed that the voting rights held by aequitas trust GmbH & Co. KG and aequitas GmbH (together the “Notifying Companies”) and attributed to them in respect of ZEAL Network SE amount to 36.32 per cent and, accordingly, the voting rights held by the Notifying Companies and attributed to them in ZEAL Network SE have exceeded the thresholds of 10 per cent, 15 per cent, 20 per cent, 25 per cent, 30 per cent and 50 per cent.

Against this background, the Notifying Companies hereby notify ZEAL Network SE of the following in accordance with Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG):

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1. Objectives pursued through the acquisition

a) The acquisition of voting rights in ZEAL Network SE is based on an intra-group restructuring. The stake in ZEAL Network SE is intended to further strategic objectives.

b) Should the opportunity arise to acquire or otherwise obtain further voting rights in ZEAL Network SE, the notifying companies intend to examine this and, if the notifying companies reach a positive conclusion as part of this examination, to proceed with the acquisition.

c) A significant proportion of the shares in ZEAL Network SE are attributed to the Notifying Companies via their subsidiaries and on the basis of a voting pooling agreement between subsidiaries of the Notifying Companies and other companies also controlled by Mr Oliver Jaster. The Notifying Companies aim to ensure that the parties to the voting pooling agreement continue to be represented on the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE to an extent commensurate with their total shareholding in ZEAL Network SE. No further influence over the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of ZEAL Network SE is sought.

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d) The notifying companies do not intend to bring about any material change to the capital structure of ZEAL Network SE.

2. Source of the funds used for the acquisition

The fact that the notifying companies have exceeded the voting rights thresholds is due to an intra-group restructuring. No funds were spent on the acquisition of voting rights as part of this intra-group restructuring.