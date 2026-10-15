EQS-WpÜG: Tender Offer / Target company: ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE; Bidder: VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE

EQS-WpÜG: VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE / Tender Offer

Tender Offer / Target company: All for One Group SE; Bidder: VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE



15.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Publication of the decision to issue a public delisting acquisition offer (öffentliches Delisting-Erwerbsangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and para. 3 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz – WpÜG) in connection with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 2 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz)

Bidder:

VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE

Colmarer Straße 11

60528 Frankfurt am Main

Werbung

Germany

Registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 310205.

Target:

ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt

Germany

Registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Stuttgart under HRB 774576.

Werbung

ISIN: DE0005110001 (WKN: 511000)

Today, VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE (the “Bidder”), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of VINCI S.A., decided to make a public delisting acquisition offer to the shareholders of ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE (the “Company” or “ALL FOR ONE”) for the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company not held directly by the Bidder (the “ALL FOR ONE Shares”) against payment of cash consideration in the amount of EUR 67.50 per ALL FOR ONE Share (the “Delisting Offer”). The Delisting Offer will not be subject to any conditions.

The Bidder and the Company signed a delisting agreement today regarding the Delisting Offer according to which the Company has undertaken, subject to a review of the offer document and the management board's and supervisory board's fiduciary duties, to apply for the revocation of the admission of the ALL FOR ONE Shares to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange no later than ten banking days prior to the end of the acceptance period of the Delisting Offer with the revocation taking effect (at the earliest) upon the expiration of the acceptance period for the Delisting Offer and, following submission of the delisting application, to take all reasonable measures to terminate the inclusion of the ALL FOR ONE Shares for trading on the open market (Freiverkehr) of any other stock exchange or any other multilateral trading facility or organized trading facility, provided that the inclusion was initiated by the Company.

The Offer Document (in German and a non-binding English translation) which will set forth the detailed terms and conditions of the Delisting Offer, as well as further information relating thereto, will be published by the Bidder following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) on the internet at the website www.afo-offer.com.

Important notice:

This announcement is for information purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell ALL FOR ONE Shares. The final terms of the Delisting Offer as well as other provisions relating to the Delisting Offer will be communicated in the Offer Document after the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) has permitted the publication of the Offer Document. The Bidder reserves the right to deviate from the key items presented here in the final terms and conditions of the Delisting Offer to the extent legally permissible. Investors and holders of ALL FOR ONE Shares are strongly advised to read the Offer Document and all other documents relating to the Delisting Offer as soon as they have been made public, as they will contain important information. The Offer Document for the Delisting Offer (in German and a non-binding English translation) with the detailed terms and conditions and other information on the Delisting Offer will be published after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht), amongst other information, on the internet at www.afo-offer.com.

The Delisting Offer will be implemented exclusively on the basis of the applicable provisions of German law, in particular the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz – WpÜG), the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz – BörsG) and certain securities law provisions of the United States of America. The Delisting Offer will not be conducted in accordance with the legal requirements of jurisdictions other than the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (as applicable). Accordingly, no notices, filings, approvals or authorizations for the Delisting Offer have been filed, caused to be filed or granted outside the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (as applicable). Investors and holders of ALL FOR ONE Shares cannot rely on being protected by the investor protection laws of any jurisdiction other than the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (as applicable). This announcement may not be released or otherwise distributed in whole or in part, in any jurisdiction in which the Delisting Offer would be prohibited by applicable law.

The Bidder, its financial advisors and its affiliates reserve the right, to the extent permitted by law, to directly or indirectly acquire additional ALL FOR ONE Shares outside the Delisting Offer on or off the stock exchange, provided that such acquisitions or arrangements to acquire shares will comply with the applicable German statutory provisions and Rule 14e-5 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Information about such purchases will be disclosed in Germany to the extent required by applicable law. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Germany, such information also will be deemed to be publicly disclosed in the United States. The Delisting Offer announced in this announcement will relate to shares in a German company admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and will be subject to the disclosure requirements, rules and practices applicable to companies listed in the Federal Republic of Germany, which differ from those of the United States of America and other jurisdictions in certain material respects.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, they are not statements of fact and are identified by the words "intend", "will" and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, beliefs or current expectations and assumptions of the Bidder and the persons acting jointly with it. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections made by the Bidder and the persons acting jointly with it to the best of their knowledge, but are not guarantees of future accuracy (this applies in particular to circumstances beyond the control of the Bidder or the persons acting jointly with it). Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are usually beyond the Bidder's control or the control of the persons acting jointly with it. It should be taken into account that actual results or consequences in the future may differ materially from those indicated or contained in the forward-looking statements. It cannot be ruled out that the Bidder and the persons acting jointly with it will change their intentions and estimates stated in documents or notifications or in the Offer Document yet to be published after publication of the documents, notifications or the Offer Document.

Frankfurt am Main, 15 October 2026

VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE

End of WpÜG announcement