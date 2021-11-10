  • Suche
10.11.2021

Erika James Elected to Morgan Stanley Board of Directors

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Erika James has been elected to the Companys Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022.

Ms. James, 52, is the Dean of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to this, she was the John H. Harland Dean at Emory Universitys Goizueta Business School from 2014 to 2020.

James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, said, "I am very pleased to welcome Dean James to our Board. She brings strong management and strategy experience and is a leading expert in crisis leadership and workplace diversity. Our Firm will benefit enormously from her expertise as we continue to build a talent-driven, diverse organization with strengthened leadership.

Ray Wilkins, Chair of the Boards Nominating and Governance Committee, said, "We warmly welcome Dean James as she joins our Board. We look forward to working with her and benefiting from her knowledge and leadership in organizational management.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Note to Editors:

Erika H. James

Erika H. James became the Dean of the Wharton School on July 1, 2020. Trained as an organizational psychologist, James is a leading expert on crisis leadership, workplace diversity, and management strategy.

Prior to her appointment at Wharton, James was the John H. Harland Dean at Emory Universitys Goizueta Business School from 2014 to 2020. An award-winning educator, accomplished consultant, and researcher, she is the first woman and first person of color to be appointed dean in Whartons 139-year history. As such she has paved the way for women in leadership both in education and corporate America. She has also been instrumental in developing groundbreaking executive education programs, including the Womens Leadership program at the University of Virginias Darden School.

Known internationally for her expertise on, and impact within, business education, James has been quoted as an expert thought leader by the Wall Street Journal, MSNBC, CNN.com, and numerous other media outlets. In addition to her academic responsibilities, she has served on a number of boards aligned to her passions, including Momentive (formerly Survey Monkey), the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), the Philadelphia Orchestra and Save the Children. Additionally, she is an advisory board member to Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management and an executive board member to the Indian School of Business. James holds a Ph.D. and Masters degree in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan, as well as a Bachelors degree in psychology from Pomona College of the Claremont Colleges in California.

