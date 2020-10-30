  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ für finanzen.net User: bis 01.11. bis zu 30  Amazon.de-Gutschein sichern ++ Autoversicherung von CosmosDirekt +++-w-
30.10.2020 21:54

ErosSTX Files 20-F with Legacy STX Historical Financials and 6-K Clarifying Guidance; Update on Quarterly Earnings Reports

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX), a global entertainment company, is providing an update on three topics of interest for shareholders and investors.

Firstly, the company filed today with the SEC a transition 20-F report containing a qualitative discussion of legacy STX Entertainment (STX) as well as legacy STX historical financial statements in US GAAP.

Secondly, the company filed today with the SEC a form 6-K clarifying the companys financial guidance issued on July 30, 2020 following the completion of the merger.

Finally, the company is modifying its financial report format. The company will report full financial results every six months (interims and full-year), and for the first and third fiscal quarters will issue a trading update on key financial and operational metrics. The company is not obligated to report quarterly financial results because it qualifies as a foreign private issuer under the Securities Act of 1933. The company believes this modification to its reporting format is more consistent with its long-term approach to managing the company, while still providing shareholders with timely information about the companys performance.

Below is a list of the companys fiscal 2021 financial reports and the expected reporting time frame:

  • FY21 Interim Results (6-months ending September 30, 2020): January 2021
  • FY21 Third Quarter Trading Update (3-months ending December 31, 2020): March 2021
  • FY21 Preliminary Results (12-months ending March 30, 2021): June 2021

The company will not issue a trading update for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 given where we are in the calendar and given the priority is to complete the required regulatory and financial filings associated with the merger.

Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("ErosSTX or "The Company) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywoods fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 205.8 million registered users and 33.8 million paying subscribers as of June 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

Nachrichten zu Eros International PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eros International News
RSS Feed
Eros International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eros International PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eros International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Eros International News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Daniela Meyer und Astrid Zehbe: Wie machen sich Frauen fit für die Geldanlage?
DZ BANK - Corona-Crash Teil 2 und US-Wahl: Jetzt schon kaufen?
DAX unter Druck: So sichern Sie Ihr Depot ab!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones muss weiter kämpfen
Vontobel: Noch bis 02.11.2020: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor im Performancevergleich
Die größten Fehler beim Aktienverkauf
Das beste Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge - wie Sie richtig Vermögen fürs Alter aufbauen
Der Geldschrumpftag
Allvest - Powered by Allianz: Lernen Sie uns im kostenlosen Webinar kennen.
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Eros International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Eros International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das steckt hinter der deutschen Lust aufs Gold
Diese elf Aktien sind die Gewinner der Bargeld-Abschaffung
Haushaltsbuch  So bekam ich meine Finanzen in den Griff
Der Feinstaub, der aus dem Wohnzimmer kommt
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Neue Krisensignale
Kurssturz bei der SAP-Aktie: Was Analysten jetzt raten
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Energieriese setzt bei Großprojekt auf Nel Asa
Anleger setzen auf neue EZB-Hilfen - Dax zieht an
DAX im Minus: Europas Anleger gehen vor deutschem Lockdown-Beginn in Deckung

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Conti-Vorstandschef legt Amt vorzeitig nieder -- TOTAL erholt sich etwas -- SNP, BMW, Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook im Fokus

BBVA überrascht mit Milliardengewinn. Twitter verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen. SAFRAN setzt in Corona-Krise weiter auf Sparprogramm. BioNTech: Bald erste Ergebnisse zur Wirksamkeit von Impfstoffkandidat. IBM will weitere Stellen in Deutschland streichen. Honeywell mit weniger Umsatz und Gewinn. Exxon mit weiterem Verlust. Chevron schreibt rote Zahlen. Under Armour macht wieder Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:46 Uhr
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Conti-Vorstandschef legt Amt vorzeitig nieder -- TOTAL erholt sich etwas -- SNP, BMW, Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:58 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Aktie im Fokus
21:39 Uhr
Under Armour-Aktie wechselt ins Negative: Under Armour macht wieder Gewinn - Verlust für Gesamtjahr erwartet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
Daimler AG710000
NIOA2N4PB
AlibabaA117ME
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R
BASFBASF11
Lufthansa AG823212