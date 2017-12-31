ERYTECH Announces Filing of 2017 "Document de Référence and 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Regulatory News:
ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext Paris: ERYP Nasdaq: ERYP),
the
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies
for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases based on its proprietary
ERYCAPS platform, encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red
blood cells, today announced that it had filed its 2017 "Document de
Référence for the year ended December 31, 2017, including the
management report and the annual financial report with the "Autorité
des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and its Annual Report on Form 20-F for
the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC).
These documents can be accessed on the Investors section of the
Companys corporate website (www.erytech.com).
In addition, the "Document de Référence is also available
on the
AMFs website (http://www.amf-france.org)
and the Annual Report on Form 20-F is also available on the SECs
website (www.sec.gov).
Printed copies of these documents are also available free of charge, by
sending a postal request to the registered offices of ERYTECH Pharma,
Bâtiment Adénine, 60 Avenue Rockefeller, 69008 in Lyon (France).
About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com
Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for severe
forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS
platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug
substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of
product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs.
ERYTECHs initial focus is on the development of products that target
the altered amino acid metabolism of cancer cells, depriving them of
nutrients necessary for their survival.
The Companys lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name
GRASPA®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside
donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a
naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and
proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard
component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of pediatric
acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment
compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance
status.
Eryaspase demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results in various
clinical trials in ALL, including in a Phase 2 study in patients over 55
years of age and in a Phase 2/3 trial in relapsed or refractory ALL
patients, as well as in pancreatic cancer, where it achieved positive
results in a Phase 2b trial of second-line treatment of patients with
metastatic pancreatic cancer. ERYTECH is preparing for the launch of a
pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in second line pancreatic cancer and
Phase 2 trials in first line pancreatic cancer and triple-negative
breast cancer.
ERYTECH produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational
manufacturing site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical
production in Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and
distribution partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML
in Europe with Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL
in Israel with TEVA, which will market the product under the GRASPA®
brand name. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) have granted orphan drug designations for
eryaspase for the treatment of ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.
In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing erymethionase,
methionine-?-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells, to target cancer
cells amino acid metabolism and induce tumor starvation. ERYTECH is
also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer
immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme replacement therapies (ERYZYME).
ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United
States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market
in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the
CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable,
EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.
