ERYTECH Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for Full Year 2017

"2017 was a transformative year for ERYTECH with the achievement of a
number of important clinical, regulatory and financial objectives, said
Gil Beyen, Chairman and CEO of ERYTECH. "We are extremely pleased with
the positive outcome of our Phase 2b trial of eryaspase in second-line
metastatic pancreatic cancer and the success of our two financing
operations, which generated gross proceeds of approximately $226
million, and our resulting dual listing on Nasdaq and Euronext Paris.
With the proceeds of these transactions, we believe we are well
capitalized to advance our pipeline programs, most notably the pivotal
Phase 3 clinical trial of eryaspase for the treatment of second-line
metastatic pancreatic cancer. We met with the FDA to discuss the
proposed design of this trial and also obtained similar feedback from
the CHMP. We are also exploring the launch of proof of concept studies
in first-line pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumor indications,
beginning with triple negative breast cancer. Lastly, we resubmitted our
MAA for potential approval of eryaspase (GRASPA®) for the treatment of
relapsed and refractory ALL in Europe. We expect our momentum to
continue as we progress towards potential approval in ALL, and
anticipate significant advances from other clinical and preclinical
research programs in our pipeline.
Full Year and Recent Business Highlights
-
In September 2017, ERYTECH reported the full data set from its
open-label, multi-center, randomized Phase 2b trial evaluating
eryaspase in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of
second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. In the trial, patients
treated with eryaspase achieved significant improvement in both
overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).
-
The company is now preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase 3
clinical trial in this same indication in the United States and
Europe. Feedback on the design of the trial was obtained from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Commission for Human
Medicinal Products (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The
proposed Phase 3 trial will evaluate eryaspase in combination with
standard chemotherapy, compared to standard chemotherapy alone, in
approximately 500 patients in the United States and Europe. The
primary endpoint will be overall survival (OS). Enrollment of the
first patient in this trial is expected in the third quarter of 2018.
-
ERYTECH is also broadening the scope of eryaspase to first-line
pancreatic cancer, as well as to other solid tumor indications.
Recently, the company announced the selection of triple negative
breast cancer (TNBC) as the next target indication for expanding the
potential treatment scope of eryaspase. ERYTECH is preparing a Phase 2
proof-of-concept clinical trial for this indication and expects to
enroll the first patient in this trial in the third quarter of 2018.
-
In October 2017, ERYTECH resubmitted its MAA for eryaspase (GRASPA)
for the treatment of relapsed and refractory (R/R) ALL. The MAA
resubmission includes the Phase 2/3 clinical trial data from children
and adults with R/R ALL as well as additional data to address the
outstanding questions of the CHMP. CHMP feedback is expected by the
end of 2018.
-
In October 2017, the company also identified the recommended dosing
from its open-label, dose escalation Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating
the safety of eryaspase in combination with chemotherapy for
first-line treatment of adult ALL patients, conducted at five clinical
sites across the United States. The steering committee reviewed the
safety data of the three treatment cohorts and approved further
development at a dose level of 100 U/kg. Based on these data and the
clinical results obtained in Europe, the company is preparing to
discuss next steps for its development in ALL with the FDA in the
second quarter of this year.
-
In December 2017, the company announced topline results from the Phase
2b clinical trial evaluating eryaspase for the treatment of AML. The
open-label, randomized, multi-center clinical trial enrolled a total
of 123 patients at 30 European sites. The trial did not meet its
primary endpoint of OS. Patient selection is likely the most important
factor: the median age of patients in the trial was 78 years, and the
median duration of treatment was 5-6 weeks in both treatment arms.
-
Throughout 2017, the company also advanced its preclinical pipeline
programs:
-
In spring 2017, the company presented preclinical data on its
erymethionase product candidate at the 2017 American Association
for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Based on these
preclinical studies, the company believes that erymethionase
represents a promising new treatment approach against a broad
range of cancers that rely on methionine metabolism.
-
In September 2017, ERYTECH presented early preclinical data on its
eryminase and erymethionase programs at the 13th International
Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM). The findings from
the research on eryminase, consisting of arginine deiminase
encapsulated in red blood cells, showed a decrease in arginine
levels in a disease model of arginase-1 deficiency, supporting a
potential treatment approach for hyperargininemia. This study was
conducted in collaboration with Queens University in Canada. The
company's preclinical data involving erymethionase, which is
methionine- ?-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells, showed lower
homocysteine levels, supporting a potential treatment approach for
homocystinuria. This study was conducted through a research
collaboration with the Fox Chase Cancer Center (FCCC).
-
ERYTECH also continues to explore its ERYMMUNE program, in which
it intends to use its proprietary ERYCAPS platform to encapsulate
tumor antigens within red blood cells as a potentially innovative
approach to cancer immunotherapy. Preclinical proof-of-concept
studies of ERYMMUNE are ongoing.
Full Year 2017 Financial Results
-
ERYTECHs key financial figures for the full year of 2017 compared
with the same period of the previous year are summarized below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
3,364
|
|
|
|
4,138
|
|
|
Total operating income
|
|
|
|
3,364
|
|
|
|
4,138
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
(25,463)
|
|
|
|
(19,720)
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
(8,791)
|
|
|
|
(6,808)
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
(34,254)
|
|
|
|
(26,528)
|
|
|
Total operating loss
|
|
|
|
(30,889)
|
|
|
|
(22,390)
|
|
|
Financial income
|
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
|
(3,183)
|
|
|
|
(70)
|
|
|
Financial income (loss)
|
|
|
|
(2,644)
|
|
|
|
488
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
|
|
|
(33,533)
|
|
|
|
(21,902)
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
(33,530)
|
|
|
|
(21,913)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the full year 2017 was 33.5 million, compared to 21.9
million in 2016. The 11.6 million increase was primarily attributable
to the increase in clinical and regulatory development expenses, related
to the companys ongoing clinical programs in ALL, AML and pancreatic
cancer, the continuation of its regulatory initiatives in Europe and
preparatory work related to additional clinical programs. R&D expenses
also comprise pre-clinical developments on additional product candidates
and the broadening of the ERYCAPS platform to include the potential
development of immune therapies and enzyme-related therapies.
-
R&D expenses increased by 5.7 million. The increase included
additional expenses in external provider services in relation with the
companys intensified clinical and regulatory activities, as well as
the additional staffing for preclinical research and clinical
development.
-
G&A expenses increased by 2.0 million, as a result of infrastructure
developments to sustain the companys growth.
-
Operating income decreased by 0.8 million, reflecting primarily a
decrease in research tax credits.
-
The 2.6 million financial loss in 2017 was impacted by a 3.0 million
currency exchange variation on the companys cash position denominated
in U.S. dollars and consolidated in euros.
-
In April 2017, ERYTECH completed a 70.5 million ($82 million) private
placement in which it issued 3,000,000 new ordinary shares.
-
In November 2017, ERYTECH completed a global offering of its ordinary
shares (including in the form of American Depositary Shares or ADSs)
in the United States and Europe, with gross proceeds of approximately
124 million ($144 million). The offering resulted in the issuance of
a total of 5,374,033 new ordinary shares, comprising 4,686,106 ADSs,
at an offering price of $23.26 per ADS in the United States and
687,927 ordinary shares through a concurrent private placement in
Europe and other countries outside of the United States and Canada at
a price of 20.00 per ordinary share. Each ADS represents the right to
receive one ordinary share. The underwriters exercised their
overallotment option in full to purchase 702,915 additional ADSs and
103,189 additional ordinary shares in the global offering. Upon the
consummation of the global offering, ERYTECHs ADSs began trading on
the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 10, 2017.
-
As of December 31, 2017, ERYTECH had cash and cash equivalents
totaling 185.5 million (approximately $223 million), compared with
37.6 million on December 31, 2016. The net cash increase of 147.9
million was primarily the result of 177.4 million in net proceeds
from the companys financing activities in April and November 2017.
Excluding the financing rounds, total cash utilization in 2017 was
26.4 million, comprised of a 24.7 million net cash utilization in
operating activities and 1.7 million in capital expenditures.
Key News Flow and Milestones Expected over Next 12 Months
-
Meeting with the FDA to discuss next steps in ALL
-
Initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in second-line
pancreatic cancer in Europe and the United States
-
Initiation of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in first-line
pancreatic cancer
-
Initiation of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in TNBC
-
Advance U.S. registration-directed activities for ALL
-
CHMP feedback on MAA resubmission for GRASPA in R/R ALL
-
Initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial with erymethionase
-
Updates on preclinical pipeline programs
About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com
Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms
of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS
platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug
substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of
product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs.
ERYTECHs initial focus is on the development of products that target
the altered amino acid metabolism of cancer cells, depriving them of
nutrients necessary for their survival.
The Companys lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name
GRASPA®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside
donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a
naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and
proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard
component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of pediatric
acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment
compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance
status.
Eryaspase demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results in various
clinical trials in ALL, including in a Phase 2 study in patients over 55
years of age and in a Phase 2/3 trial in relapsed or refractory ALL
patients, as well as in pancreatic cancer, where it achieved positive
results in a Phase 2b trial of second-line treatment of patients with
metastatic pancreatic cancer. ERYTECH is preparing for the launch of a
pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in second line pancreatic cancer and
Phase 2 trials in first line pancreatic cancer and triple-negative
breast cancer.
ERYTECH produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational
manufacturing site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical
production in Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and
distribution partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML
in Europe with Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL
in Israel with TEVA, which will market the product under the GRASPA®
brand name. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) have granted orphan drug designations for
eryaspase for the treatment of ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.
In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing erymethionase,
methionine-?-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells, to target cancer
cells amino acid metabolism and induce tumor starvation. ERYTECH is
also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer
immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme replacement therapies (ERYZYME).
ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United
States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market
in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the
CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable,
EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates with respect to the clinical results from and the development
plans of eryaspase, business and regulatory strategy, and anticipated
future performance of ERYTECH and of the market in which it operates.
Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized
by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes,
"anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "seeks, "estimates,
"may, "will and "continue and similar expressions. They include all
matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and
estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed
reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual
events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are
beyond ERYTECH's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to
pipeline product candidates that the candidates will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be
commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be
materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and
estimates. Further description of these risks, uncertainties and other
risks can be found in the Companys regulatory filings with the French
Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Companys Securities and Exchange
Commission filings and reports, including in the Companys prospectus
filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, on November 13, 2017 and future filings and reports by the
Company. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to
the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts
and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking
statements. ERYTECH disclaims any obligation to update any such
forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change
in ERYTECHs expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or
estimate is based, except to the extent required by law.
