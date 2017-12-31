ERYTECH to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Regulatory News:
ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext Paris: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies
by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells,
today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Gil Beyen, will present at
the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care
Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at The Marriott Copley Place, in
Boston, MA.
Conference Details:
-
Conference: Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care
Conference
-
Date: March 14, 2018
-
Presentation Time: 9:20 AM EDT / 14:20 CET
A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the
investor relations page of the company's corporate website at http://erytech.com/webcast.html
and via the below link: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen46/eryp/
Following, the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be
available on the company website for 30 days, under the "Investors
section at investors.erytech.com.
About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPA®): www.erytech.com
Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms
of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS
platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug
substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of
product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs.
ERYTECHs initial focus is on the development of products that target
the altered amino acid metabolism of cancer cells, depriving them of
nutrients necessary for their survival.
The Companys lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name
GRASPA®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside
donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a
naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and
proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard
component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of pediatric
acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment
compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance
status.
Eryaspase demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results in various
clinical trials in ALL, including in a Phase 2 study in patients over 55
years of age and in a Phase 2/3 trial in relapsed or refractory ALL
patients, as well as in pancreatic cancer, where it achieved positive
results in a Phase 2b trial of second-line treatment of patients with
metastatic pancreatic cancer. ERYTECH is preparing for the launch of a
pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in second line pancreatic cancer and
Phase 2 trials in first line pancreatic cancer and triple-negative
breast cancer.
ERYTECH produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational
manufacturing site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical
production in Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and
distribution partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML
in Europe with Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL
in Israel with TEVA, which will market the product under the GRASPA®
brand name. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) have granted orphan drug designations for
eryaspase for the treatment of ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.
In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing erymethionase,
methionine-?-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells, to target cancer
cells amino acid metabolism and induce tumor starvation. ERYTECH is
also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer
immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme replacement therapies (ERYZYME).
ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United
States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market
in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the
CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable,
EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.
