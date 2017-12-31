13.03.2018 21:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ERYTECH to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Regulatory News:

ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext Paris: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Gil Beyen, will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at The Marriott Copley Place, in Boston, MA.

Conference Details:

  • Conference: Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference
  • Date: March 14, 2018
  • Presentation Time: 9:20 AM EDT / 14:20 CET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the company's corporate website at http://erytech.com/webcast.html and via the below link: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen46/eryp/

Following, the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be available on the company website for 30 days, under the "Investors section at investors.erytech.com.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPA®): www.erytech.com

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECHs initial focus is on the development of products that target the altered amino acid metabolism of cancer cells, depriving them of nutrients necessary for their survival.

The Companys lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPA®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance status.

Eryaspase demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results in various clinical trials in ALL, including in a Phase 2 study in patients over 55 years of age and in a Phase 2/3 trial in relapsed or refractory ALL patients, as well as in pancreatic cancer, where it achieved positive results in a Phase 2b trial of second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. ERYTECH is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in second line pancreatic cancer and Phase 2 trials in first line pancreatic cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.

ERYTECH produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production in Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and distribution partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML in Europe with Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL in Israel with TEVA, which will market the product under the GRASPA® brand name. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have granted orphan drug designations for eryaspase for the treatment of ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.

In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing erymethionase, methionine-?-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells, to target cancer cells amino acid metabolism and induce tumor starvation. ERYTECH is also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme replacement therapies (ERYZYME).

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ERYTECH PHARMA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ERYTECH PHARMA News
RSS Feed
ERYTECH PHARMA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ERYTECH PHARMA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ERYTECH PHARMA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ERYTECH PHARMA News
Anzeige

Inside

Job-Angebote bei Scalable Capital
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Heute Abend um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Siemens  Chance von 35 Prozent
US-Schieferöl verdrängt OPEC  das wird für Anleger nun wichtig!
UBS: Deutsche Post - Steht ein größerer Umbau bevor?
HSBC: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup und Morgan Stanley  Im Fokus
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
DZ BANK  thyssenkrupp: Export in die USA primär hochwertiger Güten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ERYTECH PHARMA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ERYTECH PHARMA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die seltsame Furcht vor der kleinen Tochter
Hamburgs Erfolgsrezept gegen steigende Mieten
Die einfachste Steuererklärung aller Zeiten
Auch die Kripo spürt die Verlockung des Bitcoin
Die Franzosen diktieren der Deutschen Bank die Preise

News von

DAX: Die Erholung täuscht
RWE-Aktie nach dem Innogy-Deal: Wo das nächste Kursziel liegt
RWE-Aktie, E.ON und Innogy: Investoren bejubeln geplante Neuordnung des Energiemarkts
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Healthineers-IPO: Analysten sehen Neubewertung der Siemens-Aktie

News von

Mit einer simplen Methode gelang es einer Frau, mit 32 Jahren in Rente zu gehen
Auf dieses Investment setzt Mark Zuckerbergs Vermögensberater
Fahrverbot nur unter bestimmten Bedingungen: Darum gibt es noch Hoffnung für Millionen Dieselbesitzer
Bewerbung: Mit einem Fehler ruiniert man das Vorstellungsgespräch, noch bevor es begonnen hat
Klage gegen Apple: Droht jetzt ein Verkaufsverbot für iPhone, Mac und Co.?

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- RWE nach Zahlen schwächer -- adidas mit Aktienrückkaufprogramm -- Trump blockiert QUALCOMM-Übernahme -- Delivery Hero, VW, Hannover Rück im Fokus

Zeichnungsfrist für DWS-Aktien beginnt am Mittwoch. Kryptowährungen: IWF-Chefin will 'Feuer mit Feuer bekämpfen'. War Daimler nicht die erste Wahl von Geely? WACKER CHEMIE zahlt insgesamt 4,50 Euro Dividende. CANCOM stärkt mit Zukauf sein Dienstleistungsgeschäft. BMW erzielt auch im Februar einen Rekordabsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:08 Uhr
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- RWE nach Zahlen schwächer -- adidas mit Aktienrückkaufprogramm -- Trump blockiert QUALCOMM-Übernahme -- Delivery Hero, VW, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Webinare
22:54 Uhr
Die 5 besten Anlagestrategien aller Zeiten
Private Finanzen
21:46 Uhr
Was hat die Mietpreisbremse in Deutschland bisher gebracht?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
E.ON SEENAG99
RWE AG St.703712
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Siemens AG723610
Allianz840400
GeelyA0CACX
TeslaA1CX3T