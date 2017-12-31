ESI and Modelon Sign a Strategic Partnership for Model-Based Simulation

ESI
Group, leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services for manufacturing
industries, announces the creation of a partnership between its
subsidiary specialized in the field of model-based simulation, ESI ITI,
and Modelon*.
The companies will join forces to support industrial manufacturers in
delivering innovations at a faster pace and reduced cost. Modelons
comprehensive suite of Modelica-based libraries, a reference in the
field of systems engineering, will be progressively integrated into ESIs
SimulationX, the software platform for simulating
multiphysics systems. As a first step, the upcoming version SimulationX
3.9.3 will feature Modelon's
Fuel System Library, dedicated to the aerospace sector. The
availability of this new library will contribute to the early prediction
of systems behavior for various operating modes and flight conditions.
Modelons Fuel System Library will be integrated in SimulationX 3.9.3
Swedish company Modelon offers a comprehensive suite of libraries for
system modeling that delivers state-of-the-art system models for a wide
range of industries, including the automotive, aerospace, industrial
machinery, energy and processing sectors. Modelons libraries are built
on the Modelica**
standard, a modeling language allowing engineers to reuse and exchange
dynamic and mechatronic system models throughout different software
applications.
"Were thrilled to welcome ESIs SimulationX to the growing list of
platforms that utilize our proven and feature-rich suite of
Modelica-based libraries, said Magnus Gäfvert, CEO at
Modelon. "Were confident that this integration and partnership will
enable SimulationX users to streamline their design and simulation
processes. Our goal is to provide comprehensive solutions to all
industries, and our initial focus on aerospace applications will be key
in addressing their customers' priorities.
"The addition of Modelons libraries to the vast collection of
existing SimulationX libraries offers our users the largest model base
available for system simulation, said Dr. Andreas Uhlig,
Managing Director, Systems Engineering, ESI Group. "We are excited
that the global community of Modelon customers can now take advantage of
the well-established SimulationX platform. This partnership strongly
promotes the Modelica standard and encourages smart solutions for
systems design, validation, test and operation.
The Fuel
System Library to be implemented into SimulationX 3.9.3 enables
engineers to design aircraft fuel systems with real-time capable models,
including gravitational and geometrical effects as well as air-fuel
mixtures. The library is intended for the analysis and verification of a
systems behavior during various dynamic operating modes and flight
conditions. The Fuel System Library is a versatile tool for system and
component development and allows the assessments of system performance
and transient characteristics. The models have been designed to be
efficient and numerically robust and can therefore handle complex
large-scale systems. Component models include ejectors, pumps, tanks,
valves and pipes.
Furthermore, the Fuel System Library permits the creation of geometric,
real-time capable models with any degree of gravity and acceleration for
accurate predictions about the entire flight envelope. Engineers benefit
from an efficient representation of air-fuel mixture properties for
robust and fast simulations of large systems. The library provides a
configurable level of detail for faster simulations and an appropriate
complexity, for example the option to switch thermal effects on or off.
*Modelon is a registered trademark of Modelon AB.
**Modelica
is a registered trademark of the Modelica Association.
SimulationX
is a registered trademark of ESI ITI GmbH.
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance
Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product
during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid
Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables
manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict
product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of 141 million in 2016. For more information,
please visit www.esi-group.com.
About Modelon
Modelon provides software solutions and expert services to organizations
worldwide that use model-based simulation tools to design and develop
technical systems. Modelons Library Suite, Creator Suite, and
Deployment Suite deliver a unified picture of product system interaction
and performance from product concept to operation. Headquartered in
Lund, Sweden, and with global reach, Modelon is an industry leader in
model-based systems engineering with a focus on leveraging open standard
technologies. www.modelon.com
