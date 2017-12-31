18.04.2018 00:01
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ESI and Modelon Sign a Strategic Partnership for Model-Based Simulation

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces the creation of a partnership between its subsidiary specialized in the field of model-based simulation, ESI ITI, and Modelon*. The companies will join forces to support industrial manufacturers in delivering innovations at a faster pace and reduced cost. Modelons comprehensive suite of Modelica-based libraries, a reference in the field of systems engineering, will be progressively integrated into ESIs SimulationX, the software platform for simulating multiphysics systems. As a first step, the upcoming version SimulationX 3.9.3 will feature Modelon's Fuel System Library, dedicated to the aerospace sector. The availability of this new library will contribute to the early prediction of systems behavior for various operating modes and flight conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006727/en/

Modelons Fuel System Library will be integrated in SimulationX 3.9.3

Modelons Fuel System Library will be integrated in SimulationX 3.9.3

Swedish company Modelon offers a comprehensive suite of libraries for system modeling that delivers state-of-the-art system models for a wide range of industries, including the automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, energy and processing sectors. Modelons libraries are built on the Modelica** standard, a modeling language allowing engineers to reuse and exchange dynamic and mechatronic system models throughout different software applications.

"Were thrilled to welcome ESIs SimulationX to the growing list of platforms that utilize our proven and feature-rich suite of Modelica-based libraries, said Magnus Gäfvert, CEO at Modelon. "Were confident that this integration and partnership will enable SimulationX users to streamline their design and simulation processes. Our goal is to provide comprehensive solutions to all industries, and our initial focus on aerospace applications will be key in addressing their customers' priorities.

"The addition of Modelons libraries to the vast collection of existing SimulationX libraries offers our users the largest model base available for system simulation, said Dr. Andreas Uhlig, Managing Director, Systems Engineering, ESI Group. "We are excited that the global community of Modelon customers can now take advantage of the well-established SimulationX platform. This partnership strongly promotes the Modelica standard and encourages smart solutions for systems design, validation, test and operation.

The Fuel System Library to be implemented into SimulationX 3.9.3 enables engineers to design aircraft fuel systems with real-time capable models, including gravitational and geometrical effects as well as air-fuel mixtures. The library is intended for the analysis and verification of a systems behavior during various dynamic operating modes and flight conditions. The Fuel System Library is a versatile tool for system and component development and allows the assessments of system performance and transient characteristics. The models have been designed to be efficient and numerically robust and can therefore handle complex large-scale systems. Component models include ejectors, pumps, tanks, valves and pipes.

Furthermore, the Fuel System Library permits the creation of geometric, real-time capable models with any degree of gravity and acceleration for accurate predictions about the entire flight envelope. Engineers benefit from an efficient representation of air-fuel mixture properties for robust and fast simulations of large systems. The library provides a configurable level of detail for faster simulations and an appropriate complexity, for example the option to switch thermal effects on or off.

*Modelon is a registered trademark of Modelon AB.
**Modelica is a registered trademark of the Modelica Association.
SimulationX is a registered trademark of ESI ITI GmbH.

For more information about ESIs SimulationX as simulation environment for Modelica, please visit: http://www.simulationx.com/simulation-software/experts/modelica-simulation

For more information about the Modelon Library Suite, visit: http://www.modelon.com/products/modelon-library-suite

For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of 141 million in 2016. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI
http://www.esi-group.com/linkedin
http://www.esi-group.com/facebook
http://www.esi-group.com/twitter
https://plus.google.com/u/2/106423981342210270204/about
http://www.esi-group.com/youtube

About Modelon

Modelon provides software solutions and expert services to organizations worldwide that use model-based simulation tools to design and develop technical systems. Modelons Library Suite, Creator Suite, and Deployment Suite deliver a unified picture of product system interaction and performance  from product concept to operation. Headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and with global reach, Modelon is an industry leader in model-based systems engineering with a focus on leveraging open standard technologies. www.modelon.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ESI Group News
RSS Feed
ESI Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Vermögen professionell aufbauen? Mit Portfolio-ETFs ist das ein Kinderspiel. Im Online-Seminar am Donnerstag zeigt ComStage-Geschäftsführer Thomas Meyer zu Drewer, wie er ein Portfolio unter Chance-Risiko-Gesichtspunkten steuert - das sollten Sie nicht verpassen!
Hier zum ETF-Webinar anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ESI Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ESI Group News
Anzeige

Inside

Jetzt ETF-Sparplan mit Scalable Capital einrichten
Netflix and Chill?
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Aluminiumpreis weiter im Höhenrausch
UBS: Adidas - Mehr Online-Präsenz, weniger Läden
SOCIETE GENERALE: BMW  Chance von 20 Prozent
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
HSBC: EUR/GBP (Weekly) - Euro gerät unter Druck
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ESI Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ESI Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aktiengesellschaften schütten Rekordsummen aus
Hier macht der hohe Ölpreis unser Leben wieder teurer
VW bereitet einen Mega-Börsengang vor
Norweger gewinnt Display-Streit mit Apple
Mit diesem Trumpf werden Sie Ihren Diesel verlustfrei los

News von

DAX: Aufwärtstrend trotz Syrien?
Dax geht die Luft aus - Syrien-Konflikt im Fokus - Lufthansa-Aktie an Dax-Spitze
Wirecard-Aktie: Fertig machen für den Ausbruch
Noch Geheimtippstatus: Der wahrscheinlich beste Deutschland-Fonds
Bayer-Aktie, Wacker und Co.: Fünf Chemie-Aktien mit Kauf-Empfehlungen von UBS

News von

Überraschend: Die beliebtesten Onlinehändler in Deutschland heißen weder Amazon noch Zalando
Im Boden Deutschlands schlummert ein Stoff, der die Währung der Zukunft sein wird
Ein "nahezu unendliches" Rohstoff-Vorkommen wurde entdeckt - es könnte die Weltordnung verändern
Digitalexperte: "In 20 Jahren wird niemand mehr arbeiten"
Investoren wollen Facebook-Chef Mark Zuckerberg feuern - jetzt könnte eine gute Gelegenheit dafür sein

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt knapp unter 12.600-Punkte-Marke -- Dow Jones fest -- US-Richter weist Abgas-Klagen gegen VW ab -- Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen -- Goldman Sachs, Drägerwerk, Tesla, Bayer im Fokus

Deutz-Aktie mit Kursrutsch wegen möglicher Wertkorrektur. Nach P&R-Pleite: 51.000 Gläubiger müssen geduldig sein. Angeblich noch viel mehr Nutzer von Facebook-Datenskandal betroffen. Iberdrola vor Milliarden-Zukauf. BMW sucht Carsharing-Partner in China und USA. L'Oréal kauft eigene Aktien zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17.04.18
DAX schließt knapp unter 12.600-Punkte-Marke -- Dow Jones fest -- US-Richter weist Abgas-Klagen gegen VW ab -- Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen -- Goldman Sachs, Drägerwerk, Tesla, Bayer im Fokus
Sonstiges
17.04.18
Goldman Sachs: Anleger sollten in diesen angespannten Zeiten auf Rohstoffe setzen
Aktie im Fokus
17.04.18
Netflix-Aktie schießt auf Rekordhoch: Netflix glänzt mit kräftigem Umsatz- und Gewinnplus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Netflix Inc.552484
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
BayerBAY001
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400