ESI Group: 2017 Full-year results

Commenting on the full-year results, Alain de Rouvray, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group, said: "The operational
performances over the year are significantly impacted by the
transformative actions implemented to successfully deploy the new value
proposition of the Group that addresses the emerging needs of our
clients. This proposition is tied to the Outcome Economy and the
Industry of the Future, drivers of unprecedented and accelerated changes
in the economic and competitive context for manufacturing industries. It
positions the Group as a catalyst and integrator of our customers
digital transformation as they apply our multi-domain Virtual
Prototyping solutions.
To consolidate our solutions, adapt our sales strategy and build
methodological support teams for customers, we have implemented an
active investment policy and a deep operational reorganization. Our
disruptive solutions enable our customers to reduce time-to-market for
innovative and more performant products in operation, targeting a "zero
physical tests methodology.
The major evolutions achieved in 2017, and pursued in 2018, pave the
way for a new growth momentum. The shift towards Integral Virtual
Prototyping in the pre certification phase and the Hybrid TwinTM
to anticipate the "as-used product performance in-Service have
accelerated this trend. In this new and particularly aggressive and
promising market, ESI has a unique positioning.
Consolidated annual results
Financial year ending January 31
|
In millions
|
|
FY 17
|
|
FY 16
|
|
? at current
exchange rates
|
|
? at constant
exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
135.3
|
|
140.6
|
|
-3.8%
|
|
-2.0%
|
Licenses
|
|
105.7
|
|
108.3
|
|
-2.4%
|
|
-0.5%
|
Services
|
|
29.5
|
|
32.2
|
|
-8.4%
|
|
-6.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
97.8
|
|
103.1
|
|
-5.1%
|
|
-3.1%
|
% of sales
|
|
72.3%
|
|
73.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA*
|
|
12.1
|
|
18.3
|
|
-33.7%
|
|
-28.3%
|
% of sales
|
|
9.0%
|
|
13.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current operating profit
|
|
9.2
|
|
15.4
|
|
-40.2%
|
|
-34.0%
|
% of sales
|
|
6.8%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
|
8.1
|
|
13.7
|
|
-41.1%
|
|
-34.9%
|
% of sales
|
|
6.0%
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable net profit
|
|
2.4
|
|
7.5
|
|
-68.4%
|
|
-60.5%
|
% of sales
|
|
1.8%
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
These figures were approved by the Board of Directors meeting held
on April 17, 2018.
(*) EBITDA excludes non-recurring items and includes the impacts of
capitalized R&D expenditure and provisions/reversals for impairment of
trade receivables.
Acquisition during the period: "Scilab Enterprises was consolidated
from February 28, 2017.
Solid sales momentum
As announced, full-year sales totaled 135.3 million, down 3.8% and
2.0%, respectively, at current and constant exchange rates. There was a
negative forex impact over the year of 2.5 million, mainly reflecting
the depreciations of the Japanese yen and to a lesser extent the US
dollar.
There was a favorable shift in the product mix towards Licenses, which
contributed 78% of total sales, compared with 77% last year.
Revenue from Licenses declined by 2.4% year-on-year to 105.7 million
but remained stable at constant exchange rates. A lower share of revenue
from Paid-Up licenses ("PUL) in 2017 represents a stronger base in
future contract renewals. The performance of New Business was stable at
constant exchange rates at 17.8 million, compared to 17.9 million for
2016 (17.6 million at constant exchange rates).
Services revenues declined by 8.4% to 29.5 million for the year in the
wake of the exceptional performance in Japan in 2016.
ESIs geographic sales mix reflects the slight drop in business in Asia
which now contributes 38% of total revenues against 39% last year. The
contribution of the Americas and Europe remained stable over the year at
16% and 46% of sales, respectively.
Gross margin
Gross margin came in at 72.3%, compared to 73.3% in 2016, showing a
decrease attributable to a change in the services delivered. In 2016
there were several one-off projects in Japan that had a positive impact
on margin. Also, the volume of Special Projects increased in 2017. These
projects are at the core of the innovation using new technologies
developed by the Group and have the objectives of cocreation with
customers and intellectual property development. Gross margin for
Licenses remained stable year on year at 85%.
Impact of transformation plan actions
Within the scope of the strategic transformation plan, investments in
R&D were maintained at a high level and grew 6.7% on the year to 34.9
million (32.7 million in 2016). These considerable investments reflect
the efforts undertaken to develop the Groups new disruptive technology
offering underpinned by the Hybrid TwinTM approach. These
investments represented 33.0% of Licensing revenue, compared to 30.2% in
2016. Once the research tax credit and capitalized R&D expenditure are
taken into account, total R&D costs recorded in the P&L amounted to
28.7 million, an increase of 6.5%.
The adaptation of sales and marketing strategy helped to enhance the
sales force and the visibility of ESI Group. The process of bringing the
sales force into line with our value proposition and the operational
support requirements of customer account managers and technical sales
engineers led to changes at local level and this impacted sales
performance for the year. S&M costs, which totaled 41.4 million (vs
41.8 million in 2016), i.e., 30.6% of revenues, do not properly reflect
these investments as they include the reversal of provisions for
doubtful receivables, particularly in China.
G&A costs amounted to 18.5 million (compared to 18.9 million in 2016)
and represented 13.7% of revenues. Expenditure was contained while
ensuring that the Group has a solid distribution network and larger
offices for local support teams specialized in new technologies to
develop and grow.
Repercussions on profitability indicators
EBITDA fell from 18.3 million to 12.1 million, giving an EBITDA margin
of 9.0% for the year, compared with 13.0% in 2016. This drop is a result
of the transformation plan which weighed on growth, and increased
investments in R&D.
Current operating profit was 9.2 million, representing a current
operating margin of 6.8%, or 6.2 million less than last year.
EBIT dropped 5.6 million to 8.1 million, giving an EBIT margin of
6.0%, compared to 9.8% in 2016.
The Financial Result was a net financial expense of 2.7 million,
compared to a financial expense of 2.1 million in 2016, due to forex
losses following the depreciation of the Japanese yen against the euro.
Attributable Net Profit came out at 2.4 million in 2017, giving a net
margin of 1.8%.
A stronger financial structure
The Group had a positive cash balance of 15.7 million at the reporting
date. Net debt stood at 31.9 million at January 31, 2018 versus 37.3
million at January 31, 2017. The gearing (debt-to-equity) ratio was
31.4%, compared to 37.6% in 2016.
At January 31, 2018, ESI Group held 6.8% of its capital in treasury
stock.
An ongoing and controlled transformation
2017 was a year of transformation that featured major strategic
investments and a reorganization around three pillars. It represented an
essential milestone, before a better growth momentum as early as 2018.
The impact of this transformation is based on the value creation and the
credibility of our solutions, clearly confirmed by our relations with
our innovative customers and partners.
Structuring ESIs offer development around the three pillars of our core
activities will enable it to leverage all of the strength of its two
historic core businesses Engineering and Manufacturing in order to
provide industrial clients with Virtual Prototyping solutions for
developing and manufacturing industrial products. The French vehicle
manufacturer startup Gazelle Tech is a pioneering high potential
example. It succeeded in developing its concept of "sustainable mobility
for all with ESIs Integral Virtual Prototyping solutions, by
designing, certifying and producing, in less than 3 years, a vehicle
which is intended for the emerging countries market.
Throughout the year 2017, ESI also strengthened its collaboration with
AP&T, the hot forming systems builder. Initially a supplier of
individual tooling software for virtual testing, ESI has progressively
emerged as a strategic partner for AP&T, enabling the company to meet
Industry 4.0. challenges for the manufacturing of its smart assembly
lines with an Integral Virtual Prototyping solution; chaining the
virtual tests that now replicate each individual step in the
manufacturing process.
The third core activity In-Service couples Big Data and Artificial
Intelligence to complement the Virtual Prototype with collected data in
operation (IoT) and enriched by Machine Learning. This pillar is the
catalyst for the new value proposition. This sets ESI well apart based
on its ability to partner with clients throughout a products entire
lifecycle, including in its "as used state after it has been put on the
market. ESI Group aims to harness this transformation to target a much
broader customer base that includes engineering consultants,
manufacturing plants, product operators that are concerned by
maintenance cost, and insurance companies.
At this stage of its development, thanks to the high growth potential of
its market, ESI Group has the essential assets it needs to successfully
realize its
vision and the adoption of its new value proposition.
Next events:
|
SFAF meeting
April 19, 2018
|
|
|
|
Q1 2018 sales
May 29, 2018
|
|
|
|
Shareholders meeting
July 18, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM,
leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers
to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product
performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of 135 million in 2017.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
