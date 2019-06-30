ESI Group: Combined General Meeting of July 18, 2019

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) (Paris:ESI) leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market, held on July 18, 2019 a Combined Shareholders Meeting, chaired by Alain de Rouvray and in the presence of Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer.

Representing a quorum of 75.83%, the shareholders in attendance or represented approved all the resolutions presented to them.

The Ordinary General Meeting approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended January 31, 2019, as well as the resolutions related to the Corporates Officers compensation in accordance with the "Say on Pay regulations. The mandates of Alain de Rouvray and Eric d'Hotelans as directors were renewed, thus confirming the current governance. Lastly, the Shareholders meeting has delegated to the Board of Directors the implementation of the companys share buyback program.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved all the delegations of authority allowing the Board of Directors to increase the Companys share capital.

In addition, two amendments to the articles of association were approved:

The first amendment has changed the closing date of the financial year as at December 31 starting in 2019. This evolution aims to standardize the accounting year and for a greater understanding of ESI Group's business model. Therefore, the 2019 financial year will last exceptionally 11 months.

The other amendment to the articles of association is related to the obligation to disclose the crossing of a threshold at 2.5% or a multiple of that fraction, to establish a closer relationship with the company's shareholders.

Upcoming events

Half Year Sales and Results September 19, 2019 Q3 FY19 revenue November 19, 2019 FY19 revenue (11 months) February 13, 2020

