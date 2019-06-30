finanzen.net
24.07.2019
ESI Group: Combined General Meeting of July 18, 2019

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) (Paris:ESI) leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market, held on July 18, 2019 a Combined Shareholders Meeting, chaired by Alain de Rouvray and in the presence of Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer.

Representing a quorum of 75.83%, the shareholders in attendance or represented approved all the resolutions presented to them.

The Ordinary General Meeting approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended January 31, 2019, as well as the resolutions related to the Corporates Officers compensation in accordance with the "Say on Pay regulations. The mandates of Alain de Rouvray and Eric d'Hotelans as directors were renewed, thus confirming the current governance. Lastly, the Shareholders meeting has delegated to the Board of Directors the implementation of the companys share buyback program.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved all the delegations of authority allowing the Board of Directors to increase the Companys share capital.

In addition, two amendments to the articles of association were approved:

  • The first amendment has changed the closing date of the financial year as at December 31 starting in 2019. This evolution aims to standardize the accounting year and for a greater understanding of ESI Group's business model. Therefore, the 2019 financial year will last exceptionally 11 months.
  • The other amendment to the articles of association is related to the obligation to disclose the crossing of a threshold at 2.5% or a multiple of that fraction, to establish a closer relationship with the company's shareholders.

The voting results of the Combined General Meeting are available on ESI Group website: https://www.esi-group.com/sites/default/files/resource/financial_document/8126/190718_esigroup_resultats_votes_ag.pdf

Upcoming events

Half Year Sales and Results

September 19, 2019

Q3 FY19 revenue

November 19, 2019

FY19 revenue (11 months)

February 13, 2020

About ESI

ESI is the world's leading creator of Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in the physics of materials, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of 139 million in 2018. ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris, labeled "Innovative Company in 2000 by Bpifrance and eligible for FCPI (innovation-focused mutual funds) and PEA-PME (personal equity plans investing in SMEs).
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com/fr.

