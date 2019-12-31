ESI Group: Combined General Meeting of June 25, 2020

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), a global player in virtual prototyping software and services for industrials, listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris, held on June 25, 2020 its Combined General Meeting behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders.

All resolutions were adopted by a majority of votes, hence renewing shareholders confidence in ESI Groups management team. This outcome particularly in the global health crisis context, backs ESI in his development strategy and outlook as the industrial world accelerates its quest for performance and productivity through digital solutions.

In particular, the General Meeting approved:

The financial and consolidated statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The remuneration of the corporate officers within the scope of the « Say on Pay » Regulation.

The renewal of Vincent Chaillous and Yves de Balmanns mandates as Directors.

The delegations of authority to the Board of Directors (to reduce the share capital by cancelling shares, to grant free shares or stock options to eligible employees and corporate officers, and to implement a share buyback program).

The full results of the votes are available on the Companys Website: https://www.esi-group.com/company/investors/documentation/annual-shareholder-meeting

Upcoming events

2020 HY Sales and Results September 10, 2020 Q3 2020 Sales October 27, 2020

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the companys unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation.

Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists. In 2019, its proforma turnover was 146.2M. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

