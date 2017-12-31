15.03.2018 18:56
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ESI Group: Full Year 2017 Sales

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Regulatory News:

Commenting on full-year sales, Alain de Rouvray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group (Paris:ESI), said: "Our fourth quarter of 2017 marked a return to growth in Licenses at constant exchange rates. However, the strong investments in the Groups transformation, aimed at securing the success of the "Objective 2020 five-year plan, will substantially impact the 2017 EBIT. On the other hand, the reported rebound in Licenses bodes well for better sales momentum in 2018, supported by the benefits of the strategic investments and management reorganizations made over the last two years. Our new value proposition, based on the Hybrid TwinTM, aims at supporting our customers on predicting their products performance and piloting once in operation. This approach has required an in-depth adaptation of our marketing strategy as well as a new alignment of our sales and support teams. Meanwhile, the excellent performance of our Virtual Prototyping core business should continue to boost ESIs competitiveness in 2018 as the manufacturing industry experiences an unprecedented and accelerated change driven by the demands of the Smart Factory and of the Outcome Economy.

Change in full-year and fourth-quarter sales

Financial year ending January 31 (unaudited figures)

In  millions   Q4

2017

  Q4

2016

  ? %  

? %
(cer1)

Licenses

  49.0   48.7   +0.6%   +3.1%
Services   7.6   9.0   -15.6%   -12.9%
Total   56.6   57.7   -1.9%   +0.6%
In  millions   2017
sales 		  2016
sales 		  ? %  

? %
(cer1)

Licenses

  105.7   108.3   -2.4%   -0.5%
Services   29.5   32.2   -8.4%   -6.9%
Total   135.3   140.6   -3.8%   -2.0%

1cer: constant exchange rates
Acquisition during the period: "Scilab Enterprises was consolidated from February 28, 2017.
These figures were approved by the Board of Directors meeting held on March 14, 2018.

Breakdown of quarterly sales

In  millions   Q4

2017

  Q3

2017

  Q2

2017

  Q1

2017

Licenses

  49.0   17.8   19.0   20.1
Services   7.6  

7.2

  7.4   7.3
Total   56.6   24.9   26.4   27.3

Fourth-quarter 2017 sales
Q4 2017 sales at constant exchange rates were stable year-on-year at 56.6 million. At current rates, a negative currency (Forex) effect of 1.4 million was registered due to the depreciations of the Japanese yen and the US dollar against the euro compared to Q4 2016.

Sales generated by the Licensing activity rose by 3.1% on Q4 2017 to 49.0 million (at constant rates), reflecting the rebound in business growth after the 3.4% drop witnessed over the first three quarters of the year. A 14.8% increase in New Business contributed to this improvement.

Revenue from Services declined by 12.9% to 7.6 million at constant exchange rates when compared with Q4 2016, when an exceptional growth of 19.2% was recorded (vs 2015).

Full year 2017 sales
Full-year sales declined by 2.0% to 135.3 million at constant exchange rates. There was a negative Forex impact over the year of 2.5 million, mainly reflecting the depreciation of the Japanese yen  and to a lesser extent the US dollar. The product mix shifted towards Licenses, which contributed 78% of total sales, compared with 77% last year.

Licenses
Revenue from Licenses was stable year-on-year at 105.7 million at constant exchange rates. The Repeat Business rate was 82.4% at constant rates (80.7% at current rates), reflecting a lower share of revenue from Paid-Up Licenses (PUL) in 2017 and therefore representing a positive factor in future contract renewals. New Business, also affected by PUL impact, remained stable at constant rates at 17.8 million, compared to 17.9 million for 2016 (17.6 million at current rates).

Services
The Services business reported a 6.9% decline in revenue to 29.5 million (at constant exchange rates). As a reminder, Services grew by 16.5% in 2016 due to exceptionally favorable conditions in Japan. The increase in Special Projects as a proportion of Services (17.1% vs. 15.6%) confirms the trend already witnessed in 2016, driven by innovative co-creation projects that harness new technologies developed by the Group.

Geographic mix
The business volume in the Asia-Pacific region slightly decreased and accounted for 38% of Total Revenue in 2017, against 39% the previous year (at constant exchange rates). The contribution of the Americas and Europe remained stable over the year at 16% and 46% of sales, respectively.

The BRIC countries generated 12.5% of sales this year (at constant rates) compared to 13.3% in 2016.

Strong impact on 2017 results due to our major business transformation plan
Our strategic transformation plan, will impact 2017 EBIT which is estimated to come in at between 7.0 million and 8.0 million. Indeed, ESI deployed major strategic investments over the period in the context of its "Objective 2020 five-year plan and engaged in building new solutions around the recently acquired technologies and in restructuring the Groups organization in line with the new Product Performance LifecycleTM (PPL) value proposition. These investments focused in particular on upgrading a number of field offices, training and realigning the teams, and on marketing initiatives to showcase ESIs innovative and disruptive solutions; for example, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This substantial expenditure aims to strengthen our support for our customers digital transformation towards the Outcome Economy. As part of this process, our new Silicon Valley office (San Jose, CA) now hosts a development team specialized in new technologies such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IOT) and the Cloud, together with a marketing, sales and support team to foster West Coast customers.

2017 Highlights
Continued integration of new technologies as part of ESIs "Product Performance LifecycleTM approach
The acquisition in early 2017 of Scilab, publisher of an open source numerical analysis software and recognized internationally by a community of over one million users, constitutes a powerful vector for increased visibility and democratization of the Groups approach. By consolidating its position in the pre-project design phase, the segment on which Scilab is focused, ESI seeks to harness its Hybrid TwinTM solution to provide manufacturing businesses with complete control over their products entire lifecycle, including anticipation of wear and tear for predictive maintenance and repairs, beyond design, manufacturing and regulatory certification of the product as brand new.

Continued restructuring of the organization in line with the new value proposition
A number of significant milestones in the Groups "Objective 2020 five-year plan were achieved in 2017. The plan aims to align the business and executive management around the Groups new value proposition underpinned by the Product Performance LifecycleTM concept and the Hybrid TwinTM solution. The management organization is now re-structured around three business pillars, namely: Engineering (design and development of industrial products), Manufacturing (fabrication of products) and In-Service (usage, piloting and maintenance of products from launch to repair and ultimate withdrawal), in line with the demands of Industry 4.0, the Smart Factory and the Outcome Economy.

This fundamental transformation, which has impacted our short-term sales performance, aims to bring the sales force in line with the operational support requirements of industrial clients via a regional local coordination structure based around customer Account Managers focused on value selling, and Technical sales Engineers to foster accelerated technical and methodological change.

To provide effective support for this operational governance strategy, ESI Group has strengthened its Group Executive Committee with the appointment of Angelita Reyes as Group Human Resources Director and the promotion of Christian Matzen to the position of Executive Vice-President Sales and Marketing. Furthermore, the promotion of Dominique Lefebvre as Director of Product Operations and his appointment as a member of the Group Executive Committee strengthens the management alignment with the Groups strategic vision.

Next events:

2017 full-year results
April 18, 2018

 

 

SFAF meeting
April 19, 2018

 

 

Q1 2018 sales
May 29, 2018

 

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of 135 million in 2017.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ESI Group News
RSS Feed
ESI Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ESI Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ESI Group News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
OPEC erwartet deutlich stärkeres Nicht-OPEC-Angebot
SOCIETE GENERALE: BESUCHEN SIE UNS AM BÖRSENTAG MÜNCHEN AM 17. MÄRZ 2018
UBS: ThyssenKrupp AG - Wichtige Unterstützung vorerst verteidigt
Vontobel: Erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2017 für Volkswagen trotz Dieselkrise
ING Markets: DAX - Die Bullen sehen noch kein Land
HSBC: Amazonisierung belastet US-Einzelhandel
DZ BANK  DAX: Kurzfristig im Keller gefangen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ESI Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ESI Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So stark geht die Gehaltsschere auseinander
Was Kanadas Notenbank plötzlich mit Space Invaders zu tun hat
Landtagsabgeordneter Felbinger wegen Betrugs verurteilt
Bayerische Firma rüstet Südkorea gegen Kim Jong-un
Die haarsträubende Geschichte einer Enteignung

News von

Healthineers-Aktien zwischen 27,50 und 28,50 Euro - Siemens muss Abstriche machen
DAX: Wie weit es jetzt nach unten gehen kann
Prognosen für 2019: Bei diesen acht Aktien winken satte Gewinne
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
BASF-Aktie, Covestro und Co.: Wo die Insider gekauft haben

News von

Forscher haben den Schlüssel zum Reichtum gefunden - und er hat nichts mit Talent zu tun
Bestellungen bei Lieferdiensten von Rewe und Amazon könnten für Kunden unangenehme Folgen haben
Beim Ranking der vertrauenswürdigsten Marken überrascht vor allem ein Unternehmen
Ex-BMW-Manager wollen das E-Auto revolutionieren - sie haben dafür schon eine Milliarde Dollar gesammelt
Dieser Supercomputer könnte Bitcoin und Co. wertlos machen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Lufthansa mit Rekordgewinn -- Staatsanwaltschaft untersucht Kurssturz bei ProSiebenSat.1 -- LANXESS erzielt Rekordergebnis -- K+S, VW im Fokus

Bafin droht Steinhoff mit Strafzahlung von über 1 Million Euro. Sixt dank Auslandsvermietungen weiter im Aufwind. PATRIZIA zahlt nach zehn Jahren wieder Dividende. Rekordjahr für Deutschlands Börsenschwergewichte. HNA macht bei Bordverpflegungsfirma Gategroup Kasse. LEONI findet mit Aldo Kamper neuen Chef.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:08 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Lufthansa mit Rekordgewinn -- Staatsanwaltschaft untersucht Kurssturz bei ProSiebenSat.1 -- LANXESS erzielt Rekordergebnis -- K+S, VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:30 Uhr
Was passiert, wenn...
Webinare
19:12 Uhr
Nur für kurze Zeit: Anlegerbrief-Abo im Wert von 159 € geschenkt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
adidas AGA1EWWW
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
HealthineersSHL100
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
RWE AG St.703712
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
AlibabaA117ME