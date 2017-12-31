ESI Group: Full Year 2017 Sales

Regulatory News:
Commenting on full-year sales, Alain de Rouvray, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of ESI Group (Paris:ESI), said: "Our fourth quarter
of 2017 marked a return to growth in Licenses at constant exchange
rates. However, the strong investments in the Groups transformation,
aimed at securing the success of the "Objective 2020 five-year plan,
will substantially impact the 2017 EBIT. On the other hand, the reported
rebound in Licenses bodes well for better sales momentum in 2018,
supported by the benefits of the strategic investments and management
reorganizations made over the last two years. Our new value proposition,
based on the Hybrid TwinTM, aims at supporting
our customers on predicting their products performance and piloting
once in operation. This approach has required an in-depth adaptation of
our marketing strategy as well as a new alignment of our sales and
support teams. Meanwhile, the excellent performance of our Virtual
Prototyping core business should continue to boost ESIs competitiveness
in 2018 as the manufacturing industry experiences an unprecedented and
accelerated change driven by the demands of the Smart Factory and of
the Outcome Economy.
Change in full-year and fourth-quarter sales
Financial year ending January 31 (unaudited figures)
|
In millions
|
|
Q4
2017
|
|
Q4
2016
|
|
? %
|
|
? %
(cer1)
|
Licenses
|
|
49.0
|
|
48.7
|
|
+0.6%
|
|
+3.1%
|
Services
|
|
7.6
|
|
9.0
|
|
-15.6%
|
|
-12.9%
|
Total
|
|
56.6
|
|
57.7
|
|
-1.9%
|
|
+0.6%
|
In millions
|
|
2017
sales
|
|
2016
sales
|
|
? %
|
|
? %
(cer1)
|
Licenses
|
|
105.7
|
|
108.3
|
|
-2.4%
|
|
-0.5%
|
Services
|
|
29.5
|
|
32.2
|
|
-8.4%
|
|
-6.9%
|
Total
|
|
135.3
|
|
140.6
|
|
-3.8%
|
|
-2.0%
1cer: constant exchange rates
Acquisition
during the period: "Scilab Enterprises was consolidated from February
28, 2017.
These figures were approved by the Board of
Directors meeting held on March 14, 2018.
Breakdown of quarterly sales
|
In millions
|
|
Q4
2017
|
|
Q3
2017
|
|
Q2
2017
|
|
Q1
2017
|
Licenses
|
|
49.0
|
|
17.8
|
|
19.0
|
|
20.1
|
Services
|
|
7.6
|
|
7.2
|
|
7.4
|
|
7.3
|
Total
|
|
56.6
|
|
24.9
|
|
26.4
|
|
27.3
Fourth-quarter 2017 sales
Q4 2017 sales at constant exchange
rates were stable year-on-year at 56.6 million. At current rates, a
negative currency (Forex) effect of 1.4 million was registered due to
the depreciations of the Japanese yen and the US dollar against the euro
compared to Q4 2016.
Sales generated by the Licensing activity rose by 3.1% on Q4 2017 to
49.0 million (at constant rates), reflecting the rebound in business
growth after the 3.4% drop witnessed over the first three quarters of
the year. A 14.8% increase in New Business contributed to this
improvement.
Revenue from Services declined by 12.9% to 7.6 million at constant
exchange rates when compared with Q4 2016, when an exceptional growth of
19.2% was recorded (vs 2015).
Full year 2017 sales
Full-year sales declined by 2.0% to
135.3 million at constant exchange rates. There was a negative Forex
impact over the year of 2.5 million, mainly reflecting the depreciation
of the Japanese yen and to a lesser extent the US dollar. The product
mix shifted towards Licenses, which contributed 78% of total sales,
compared with 77% last year.
Licenses
Revenue from Licenses was stable year-on-year at
105.7 million at constant exchange rates. The Repeat Business rate was
82.4% at constant rates (80.7% at current rates), reflecting a lower
share of revenue from Paid-Up Licenses (PUL) in 2017 and therefore
representing a positive factor in future contract renewals. New
Business, also affected by PUL impact, remained stable at constant rates
at 17.8 million, compared to 17.9 million for 2016 (17.6 million at
current rates).
Services
The Services business reported a 6.9% decline in
revenue to 29.5 million (at constant exchange rates). As a reminder,
Services grew by 16.5% in 2016 due to exceptionally favorable conditions
in Japan. The increase in Special Projects as a proportion of Services
(17.1% vs. 15.6%) confirms the trend already witnessed in 2016, driven
by innovative co-creation projects that harness new technologies
developed by the Group.
Geographic mix
The business volume in the Asia-Pacific
region slightly decreased and accounted for 38% of Total Revenue in
2017, against 39% the previous year (at constant exchange rates). The
contribution of the Americas and Europe remained stable over the year at
16% and 46% of sales, respectively.
The BRIC countries generated 12.5% of sales this year (at constant
rates) compared to 13.3% in 2016.
Strong impact on 2017 results due to our major business
transformation plan
Our strategic transformation plan, will
impact 2017 EBIT which is estimated to come in at between 7.0 million
and 8.0 million. Indeed, ESI deployed major strategic investments over
the period in the context of its "Objective 2020 five-year plan and
engaged in building new solutions around the recently acquired
technologies and in restructuring the Groups organization in line with
the new Product Performance LifecycleTM (PPL)
value proposition. These investments focused in particular on upgrading
a number of field offices, training and realigning the teams, and on
marketing initiatives to showcase ESIs innovative and disruptive
solutions; for example, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las
Vegas. This substantial expenditure aims to strengthen our support for
our customers digital transformation towards the Outcome Economy.
As part of this process, our new Silicon Valley office (San Jose, CA)
now hosts a development team specialized in new technologies such as
Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IOT) and
the Cloud, together with a marketing, sales and support team to foster
West Coast customers.
2017 Highlights
Continued integration of new technologies
as part of ESIs "Product Performance LifecycleTM
approach
The acquisition in early 2017 of Scilab,
publisher of an open source numerical analysis software and recognized
internationally by a community of over one million users, constitutes a
powerful vector for increased visibility and democratization of the
Groups approach. By consolidating its position in the pre-project
design phase, the segment on which Scilab is focused, ESI seeks to
harness its Hybrid TwinTM solution to provide
manufacturing businesses with complete control over their products
entire lifecycle, including anticipation of wear and tear for predictive
maintenance and repairs, beyond design, manufacturing and regulatory
certification of the product as brand new.
Continued restructuring of the organization in line with the new
value proposition
A number of significant milestones in the
Groups "Objective 2020 five-year plan were achieved in 2017. The plan
aims to align the business and executive management around the Groups
new value proposition underpinned by the Product Performance LifecycleTM
concept and the Hybrid TwinTM solution. The
management organization is now re-structured around three business
pillars, namely: Engineering (design and development of
industrial products), Manufacturing (fabrication of products) and In-Service
(usage, piloting and maintenance of products from launch to repair
and ultimate withdrawal), in line with the demands of Industry 4.0, the
Smart Factory and the Outcome Economy.
This fundamental transformation, which has impacted our short-term sales
performance, aims to bring the sales force in line with the operational
support requirements of industrial clients via a regional local
coordination structure based around customer Account Managers focused on
value selling, and Technical sales Engineers to foster accelerated
technical and methodological change.
To provide effective support for this operational governance strategy,
ESI Group has strengthened its Group Executive Committee with the
appointment of Angelita Reyes as Group Human Resources Director and the
promotion of Christian Matzen to the position of Executive
Vice-President Sales and Marketing. Furthermore, the promotion of
Dominique Lefebvre as Director of Product Operations and his appointment
as a member of the Group Executive Committee strengthens the management
alignment with the Groups strategic vision.
Next events:
|
2017 full-year results
April 18, 2018
|
|
SFAF meeting
April 19, 2018
|
|
Q1 2018 sales
May 29, 2018
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM,
leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers
to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product
performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of 135 million in 2017.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006160/en/